Roger Federer recently enthralled his fans with pictures from his family trip to Thailand. Federer posed with his wife Mirka in one of the pictures, resulting in a hilarious back-and-forth between him and former World No. 2 Tommy Haas' wife and actress Sara Foster.

Federer has been enjoying his life away from tennis following his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup. While the 20-time Major winner keeps himself busy with sporadic public appearances and business ventures, he lets his hair down from time to time.

The Swiss recently travelled to Thailand with his wife Mirka and their children. He subsequently took to Instagram on Friday (March 1) to post a snap of him and his wife on a beach with the sea in the backdrop. While the picture was fawned over by countless RF fans in the replies, Sara Foster hilariously chimed in with the following reply:

"Did you get her permission to put her on Instagram?"

Federer was ever so cool in his response to Foster, writing:

"Duh 😂"

Via Instagram

For those unaware, Roger Federer is good friends with not only Sara Foster's husband Tommy Haas, but her father and Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster as well. The latter two even joined him for a cover of Chicago's hit song 'Hard To Say I'm Sorry' as part of the "One-Handed Backhand Boys" in 2017.

Roger Federer married Miroslava 'Mirka' Vavrinec in 2009 in his home country Switzerland

The Swiss maestro and his wife Mirka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer married Mirka (née Vavrinec) in an intimate wedding ceremony in April 2009 at the Wenkenhof Villa in Riehen, near his hometown of Basel in Switzerland. The couple were joined by their family and a few select friends.

Mirka is a former Swiss professional tennis player. She competed on the WTA Tour from 1998-2002 and rose to a career-high singles ranking of 76. She met her future husband while they were representing their country at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirka gave birth to twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, two months after their marriage in 2009. The Federers were blessed with another set of twins five years later as they welcomed sons Lenny and Leo.

Roger Federer, meanwhile, was a top fixture on the ATP Tour for more than two decades until a career-ending knee injury in 2020. He was joined by both his family and his peers during an emotional retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup in Vancouver.

