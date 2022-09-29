Roger Federer responds to Virat Kohli's heartfelt message, hints at visiting India soon

Roger Federer took to social media to thank the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, after the Indian cricketer paid tribute to the Swiss maestro on his retirement.

Federer's career came to an end at the Laver Cup in London. Ever since the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his plans to hang up his racket, celebrities from across various sports, and beyond, have praised him for his achievements and wished him well in the next stage of his life — with Kohli one of them.

In a video posted by ATP, Kohli congratulated Federer on his trophy-filled career and fondly recalled their meeting at the 2018 Australian Open. In response, the now-retired tennis star thanked Kohli and hinted at visiting India in the near future.

"Thanks Virat Kohli, I hope to make it to India soon," he said.

In the video, Kohli said that he was honored to pay tribute via the video and praised the Basel-born star for bringing people together through his performances.

"Hello, Roger. It's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you, congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life," Kohli said.

"One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway," he added.

The batsman also stated that the former World No. 1 will go down as the "greatest of all time."

"You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," he remarked.

"All of the guys — Andy, Novak and also Rafa saw their careers flashing in front of their eyes" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer waves to the crowd at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer bid adieu to professional tennis after his doubles match alongside friend and long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday. The farewell ceremony that followed saw friends, family, and fans all sobbing with emotion.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Swiss legend reflected on having the rest of the Big 4 show their raw emotions in London.

"I think all of the guys — Andy [Murray], Novak and also Rafa — saw their careers flashing in front of their eyes, knowing that we all in a way have been on borrowed time for long enough already. As you get older, you get into your 30s, you start knowing what you really appreciate in life but also from the sport," he said.

