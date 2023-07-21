The 2023 Swiss Open, currently taking place in Gstaad, had two very special guests in the stands on Friday -- Robert and Lynette Federer, parents of Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Robert and Lynette have often been spotted watching tennis matches worldwide, most prominently while their son was an active player. They have now taken their star power to the 2023 Swiss Open in the absence of former World No. 1, who is currently vacationing with his family in Spain.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Nice to see your parents enjoying the show, @rogerfederer



#SwissOpen pic.twitter.com/FKeJvUBn7M Tennis royaltyNice to see your parents enjoying the show, @rogerfederer

Robert and Lynette Federer have been there for most of Roger Federer's significant milestones and were last seen publically during the special ceremony honoring Federer's achievements at the Wimbledon Championships. The ceremony occurred on Tuesday, June 4, at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The parents were seated in the Royal Box alongside Federer's wife, Mirka Federer, and agent Tony Godsick. Roger Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles in his career -- the most by any men's player in the Open Era. In addition to that, the Swiss star has reached four finals, one semifinal, and four quarterfinals at Wimbledon Championships.

The senior Federers were also present at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, their son's last professional tournament. Federer partnered with Rafael Nadal for the doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, which the Americans won 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11.

Roger Federer goes on a week-long family trip to Mallorca

Roger and Mirka Federer at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer has been enjoying his retirement from tennis and is now in the midst of a week-long vacation to Mallorca, with his wife Mirka and their four children, daughters Charlene and Myla and sons Lenny and Leo. The Federers arrived in Mallorca by a private jet on Tuesday, July 18.

The family also spent some quality time in the beautiful waters of the Spanish city. In the past, the 41-year-old has professed his wish to visit Mallorca, which happens to be Rafael Nadal's hometown. Federer has previously revealed intentions to send his children to the Spaniard's tennis academy in the city.

"I plan to go on vacation there and send my children to the academy. Besides, we already talked about it with Mirka," the 20-time Grand Slam champion told L'Equipe.

Earlier this month, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted at Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" concert in Zurich. Federer also attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert and even took the stage, singing with the band's frontman Chris Martin and dazzling fans in attendance.

