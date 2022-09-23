Roger Federer's 'Fedal' post inspires hilarious memes from fans

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all set to participate in their final match together later today at the 2022 Laver Cup, partnering up for doubles against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. With this being the Swiss maestro's last ever match before he hangs up his tennis racquet, the entire world has descended on London to witness his farewell tournament.

Federer's retirement also brings to an end the 'Fedal' era, arguably one of the greatest rivalries in modern-day sport. In addition to being fierce rivals on the court, the duo are also excellent friends off it, thus making their rivalry all the more unique.

Nadal was late to join his fellow Team Europe members as he arrived in London only on Thursday due to a prior engagement back home in Spain. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was just as excited as tennis fans to finally reunite with his rival-turned-friend, taking to social media soon after to share a photo of them together.

Interestingly, Federer captioned it "#Fedal," thus inspiring a series of hilarious memes from tennis fans on social media. One user on Reddit joked about how Nadal looked like he was trying hard not to give off the impression that he was the former World No. 1's "boyfriend," while the other had no such qualms about declaring his love. Another user, meanwhile, used a famous scene from the Lord of the Rings trilogy to get their point across.

One fan on Twitter remarked that it was hilarious how the Swiss legend "went off the rails" when he was with Nadal, not caring whether he was embarrassing himself:

"Every time he's with Rafa, he just goes completely off the rails and starts embarrassing himself on the internet. It's incredible."

isidora @inspiredbyrafa joy²² | 🦋🦋 @peakrafa is he ok im laughing so hard i cant breathe is he ok im laughing so hard i cant breathe https://t.co/CMbjf6DCBP every time he's with rafa he just goes completely off the rails and starts embarrassing himself on the internet it's incredible twitter.com/peakrafa/statu… every time he's with rafa he just goes completely off the rails and starts embarrassing himself on the internet it's incredible twitter.com/peakrafa/statu…

Here are a few more reactions and memes from fans:

natalie @_naterzzzz twitter.com/peakrafa/statu… joy²² | 🦋🦋 @peakrafa is he ok im laughing so hard i cant breathe is he ok im laughing so hard i cant breathe https://t.co/CMbjf6DCBP do you know how funny this is after those complaints on here yesterday do you know how funny this is after those complaints on here yesterday 😂 twitter.com/peakrafa/statu…

dani @pointnadal roger federer is literally the biggest fedal stan roger federer is literally the biggest fedal stan

Isa ✨ @_ankaramessi

roger federer himself: s ❤️ @DorkererStan Im sorry but it's annoying to have the fedals pouncing on this laver cup match and making it a fedal moment when this should really be just a roger moment 🙄🙄🙄🙄 wish he'd play with someone else fr Im sorry but it's annoying to have the fedals pouncing on this laver cup match and making it a fedal moment when this should really be just a roger moment 🙄🙄🙄🙄 wish he'd play with someone else fr “stop making it about fedal”roger federer himself: twitter.com/dorkererstan/s… “stop making it about fedal” roger federer himself: twitter.com/dorkererstan/s… https://t.co/NXgT7byLLS

💨No Match Windy, No? @nomatchwindyno Federer on Mon-Wed: Okay it’s probably a good idea to post a couple Laver Cup things to my instagram story



Federer on Thurs: RAFA’S HERE TIME TO SPAM EVERYONE WITH ALL THE LAVER CUP FEDAL CONTENT BUCKLE UP CMON MUSEUM Federer on Mon-Wed: Okay it’s probably a good idea to post a couple Laver Cup things to my instagram storyFederer on Thurs: RAFA’S HERE TIME TO SPAM EVERYONE WITH ALL THE LAVER CUP FEDAL CONTENT BUCKLE UP CMON MUSEUM https://t.co/ZADsGI117M

"One of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking at his press conference at the Laver Cup, Rafael Nadal declared that Roger Federer's retirement was going to be a very difficult affair for him, considering that he was one of the most important players of his tennis career. At the same time, the Spaniard was excited to play alongside the Swiss legend in his last match, remarking that he was grateful to have such an enviable opportunity.

"Tomorrow gonna be a special thing. I think very difficult, difficult one. Gonna be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger Federer, without a doubt. For me too. You know, at the end, you know, one of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving, no?" Nadal said. "At the end, live this moment will be difficult. Of course I am super excited and grateful to play with him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far