Roger Federer's 'Fedal' post inspires hilarious memes from fans

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are all set to participate in their final match together later today at the 2022 Laver Cup, partnering up for doubles against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. With this being the Swiss maestro's last ever match before he hangs up his tennis racquet, the entire world has descended on London to witness his farewell tournament.
Federer's retirement also brings to an end the 'Fedal' era, arguably one of the greatest rivalries in modern-day sport. In addition to being fierce rivals on the court, the duo are also excellent friends off it, thus making their rivalry all the more unique.
Nadal was late to join his fellow Team Europe members as he arrived in London only on Thursday due to a prior engagement back home in Spain. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was just as excited as tennis fans to finally reunite with his rival-turned-friend, taking to social media soon after to share a photo of them together.
Interestingly, Federer captioned it "#Fedal," thus inspiring a series of hilarious memes from tennis fans on social media. One user on Reddit joked about how Nadal looked like he was trying hard not to give off the impression that he was the former World No. 1's "boyfriend," while the other had no such qualms about declaring his love. Another user, meanwhile, used a famous scene from the Lord of the Rings trilogy to get their point across.
One fan on Twitter remarked that it was hilarious how the Swiss legend "went off the rails" when he was with Nadal, not caring whether he was embarrassing himself:
"Every time he's with Rafa, he just goes completely off the rails and starts embarrassing himself on the internet. It's incredible."
Here are a few more reactions and memes from fans:
"One of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement
Speaking at his press conference at the Laver Cup, Rafael Nadal declared that Roger Federer's retirement was going to be a very difficult affair for him, considering that he was one of the most important players of his tennis career. At the same time, the Spaniard was excited to play alongside the Swiss legend in his last match, remarking that he was grateful to have such an enviable opportunity.
"Tomorrow gonna be a special thing. I think very difficult, difficult one. Gonna be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger Federer, without a doubt. For me too. You know, at the end, you know, one of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving, no?" Nadal said. "At the end, live this moment will be difficult. Of course I am super excited and grateful to play with him."