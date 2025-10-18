  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Roger Federer
  • Roger Federer's valuable advice opens Rory McIlroy's eyes as golfer reveals interesting reason behind his calendar revamp

Roger Federer's valuable advice opens Rory McIlroy's eyes as golfer reveals interesting reason behind his calendar revamp

By Parag Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:34 GMT
Rory McIlroy (left) and Roger Federer
Rory McIlroy (left) and Roger Federer

Former player Roger Federer could be the reason why star golfer Rory McIlroy is currently in New Delhi, competing in the DP World India Championship. Visiting India for the first time, the Northern Irishman suggested that he wants to travel and play in new locations, something that Federer wished for after retiring in 2022.

Ad

Apart from World No. 2 McIlroy, the star-studded lineup at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) features Shane Lowry, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Luke Donald, among others.

McIlroy credited Roger Federer for his new approach of exploring untapped locations while he is still an active player. He remarked that visiting India had been on his bucket list for a while. The 36-year-old said (via India Today):

“20 or 18 years into a career, you don’t want to go to the same monotonous places. At the end of his career, Roger said he wanted to play in places he could never play in his career."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“India is a country that I’ve wanted to travel to for a long time. It’s a very vibrant place. I’m excited to play a golf tournament in a place that I’ve never played before. To still be able to do things for the first time is something that excites me. I’ve watched tournaments on this course (DGC) over the years on TV, and it certainly lives up to its reputation," he added.
Ad

The $4 million DP World India Championship began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy did not have the best of starts to his campaign. After Day 2, he is at T17 with 6-under, tied with Viktor Hovland and five others.

After finishing his second round on Friday, McIlroy was greeted by the legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shared their support for Team Europe ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 - Source: Getty
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 - Source: Getty

Ahead of the Ryder Cup last month, Roger Federer was in Rafael Nadal's hometown, Mallorca, as the retired legends played golf together. While they seemed to have a lot of fun, the Swiss maestro and the Spanish icon wished for Team Europe's success against Team USA.

Ad

In a video shared on Nadal's X, Federer said:

"Hello everybody, from the golf course here in Mallorca. I wanted to wish you all the very, very best for the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. We are behind you. And maybe, in the future, we’ll have a new player on the team (referring to Nadal, who attempted a subpar stroke). "I mean, with that swing?”
Ad

Nadal chipped in, saying:

“With that swing, maybe we need a couple more years (both laughed)."

The three-day event saw Europe win 15-13 in a thrilling contest in New York.

About the author
Parag Jain

Parag Jain

.

Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications