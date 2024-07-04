Roger Federer's wife Mirka makes rare appearance at Wimbledon 2024 to witness Jannik Sinner's hard-fought 2R win over Matteo Berrettini

Tennis legend Roger Federer's wife Mirka made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, as she attended the second-round match between the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and the 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini. Mirka was seen in the stands watching Sinner pull off a 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(4) victory over his compatriot in three hours and 42 minutes.

Mirka Federer, 46, has been a constant support for her husband throughout his illustrious career, which saw him win 20 Grand Slam singles trophies including a record eight Wimbledon titles. The couple met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where they both represented Switzerland in tennis and got married in 2009.

They have four children together: twin girls Charlene and Myla, 15, and twin boys Lenny and Leo, 10. Mirka, who retired from professional tennis in 2002 due to a foot injury, often accompanied him to his tournaments and cheered him on from his box.

Trending

The official Wimbledon’s X account shared a video of Mirka’s attendance during the match.

Expand Tweet

Mirka Federer’s appearance at Wimbledon this year was a surprise for many, as she was not accompanied by her husband. The former World No. 1 had confirmed that he would be paying a visit to the All England Club with his family, but he did not specify when or where. He said he was talked into the trip by his children, who wanted to see the tournament where their father made history.

"I'm making plans, kids are pushing me there. I’m happy at home but the kids said ‘No we wanna come to Wimbledon this year, you were last year without us!’, so, hey, then we go to Wimbledon. Most likely I'll be there, I don’t know if we’re gonna watch any matches but I’ll be in the Wimbledon village, so try to spot me there," he said on his Instagram live.

Mirka’s visit to Wimbledon comes a year after Roger Federer was honored on Centre Court for his achievements at the All England Club. In a special ceremony on the second day of the grass-court Major in 2023, the Swiss tennis icon received a long ovation from the crowd, as he descended the steps of the Royal Box. The 42-year-old was joined by his wife, his parents, and the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box.

Jannik Sinner named Roger Federer as his biggest inspiration

The Swiss at the special screening of his documentary

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner revealed that he looked up to Roger Federer in his formative years.

Sinner revealed his admiration for the Swiss' demeanor on and off the court during the 2024 Australian Open's official champion's photocall earlier this year.

"When I was younger, I think the biggest inspiration was always Roger Federer because of the way he behaves on the courts, the way he treats people off the court," Sinner said.

The Italian also mentioned being influenced by Rafael Nadal's never-give-up mentality.

"I would say the mix of him and Rafa because, you know, also the fighting spirit of Rafa," Sinner added.

After winning his latest ATP title at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle a couple of weeks ago, Jannik Sinner joined Roger Federer as the only other man to win the ATP 500 tournament as World No. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins