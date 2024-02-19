"Roger Federer saving tennis once again";"I'm going to be in tears again" - Fans react to Swiss' upcoming documentary announcement

A documentary on Roger Federer is soon to be released on Amazon Prime, providing an intimate insight into his career's final 12 days.

Federer bid his farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, with his last match coming in a doubles loss alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal. In the days leading up to the 2022 Laver Cup, the former World No. 1 had approached good friend and Conde Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour for help with capturing his final days as a professional player.

Wintour recommended Federer to work with Joe Sabia, best known for being the brains behind Vogue's 73 Questions franchise. Sabia agreed to help Federer and recorded footage that included the 20-time Grand Slam champion playing alongside his fiercest rivals Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

Amazon stepped in and acquired the rights to the project, and handed over the directorial reins to Asif Kapadia, who directed the award winning documentary on Ayrton Senna, the legendary Formula One driver. The documentary is set for release this July 2024, the month that will also witness this year's edition of the Wimbledon Championships. Federer won the tournament a record eight times during his decorated career.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news, with many excited to relive the emotions of the legend's farewell.

"I will be weeping throughout Wimbledon," wrote one fan.

One fan was excited at the prospect of hearing from Federer's wife during the documentary.

"We're getting a Mirka interview!" wrote another fan.

One fan couldn't resist the urge to take a swipe at Novak Djokovic.

Fed's documentary gonna release before Novax Djocovid’s who spent 3 years talking about his documentary," wrote a fan.

Roger Federer has spoken about the idea behind filming his final days as a professional tennis player

Roger Federer at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

According to Roger Federer, his decision to have the final days of his career filmed stemmed from his motivation to share it with his friends and family later on.

"Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends," Federer said (via Variety).

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also revealed that his initial plan was not to disclose the captured footage to the public.

"I didn't see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey." Roger Federer said (via Variety).

