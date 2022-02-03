"My wife has told me don't jump from one to the next, if you want to retire, make time, see what you do" - Roger Federer 

Roger Federer recently opened up on how he has dealt with staying home the last two years while recovering from a serious knee injury. The Swiss also spoke briefly about his family supporting him during his time away from the tour before looking back on his career.

Speaking with Credit Suisse, Federer expressed his thoughts on a myriad of topics, which included him transitioning from being on the road all the time to taking up a more active role as a stay-at-home dad. The Swiss asserted that his downtime due to a new injury introduced him to a "slower life".

Federer also claimed that spending more time with his family ensured he wasn't in for a rude shock when he eventually hung up his racket.

"The last few years have definitely shown me how it could be, how to manage a sort of slower life... because I actually feel very, very busy [nowadays]," Roger Federer said. "I wake up earlier than ever because my body doesn't need as much rest as it used to. I actually have more time on my hands when I wake up at 7 o' clock in the morning. I wanna remain curious and really learn, you know.... just working hard, but still enjoy the process."

"The transition will be an interesting one, my life will be different, the carpet will be pulled from under my legs sometimes, you know?" he added. "Maybe I see it easier than it will be, but I'm very confident about it and that's not because I don't want to come back. We'll see how it will be."

Federer added that his wife Mirka gave him a fresh perspective on his retirement, before insisting that he had no regrets when it came to spending more time with his kids.

"My wife has told me don't jump from one to the next, if you want to retire, make time, you know? See what you do, there will be opportunities, and my kids are at a very important age right now, boys are seven, girls are twelve," Federer said. "And I wanna be there, you know? To support them as a dad, I feel I've been there so, so much and I don't have any regrets when it comes to that.

The former World No. 1 then spoke eagerly about the role played by his family and previous coaches in motivating him to prolong his career, before sharing a funny hypothetical situation concerning his retirement.

"My wife couldn't have been more supportive; my coaches, I had them all at the right time. I've always been very motivated, that's why I was always able to do what I did," Federer said.

"I don't wanna say I've struggled with the decision to retire, but it's a whole other situation to think of," he added. "You know, my career is ending and then my wife is like, 'Okay, my foot's still good, I just don't enjoy it anymore, I'll come on the road with you.'"

"I was gonna be happy if I won one tournament; if I would've made the tour top 100 and had the chance to play at Wimbledon, that would've been enough" - Roger Federer

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

During the interview, Roger Federer was also asked whether he ever felt he was destined for greater things in his early years. In response, the Swiss disclosed that he had a very normal upbringing as a child and that his goals and aspirations only developed with time.

"I come from a really normal background here, sports was always one of my favorite things to do besides going to school," Federer said. "I was gonna be happy if I won one tournament... and if I would've made the tour top 100 and had the chance to play at Wimbledon - that would've been enough for me."

"But of course, as time went by, you readjust your goals, and it became from top 100 to top 50 to top 10, to hopefully one day World No. 1, and then defending Wimbledon and staying at World No. 1... it's strange how things changed, you know?" he added. "I remember the boy I was and still wanting to be that great, just a young boy who had a dream. I've just wanted to keep that mindset fresh... it's what kept me on the ground."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya