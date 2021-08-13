Roger Federer says "everything is still a little uncertain" with regard to his knee, but claims he is "totally at peace" with himself  

Roger Federer recently provided an update on his physical condition, saying that he needs to consult his doctors and coaching team before he can decide on his upcoming schedule.

Federer has been out of action for about a month after seemingly aggravating a knee problem during his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat against Hubert Hurkacz. The Swiss hurt the knee on which he had undergone a couple of surgeries in 2020.

In a recent interview with Blick, the 20-time Major champion was asked to give an update on his knee problem. Federer asserted that his knee is "okay" but in the same breath pointed out that he has not tested his joint at all in recent weeks.

"It's okay, I was on vacation," Federer said. "I haven't done anything in a while because of the knee. I had to let everything sink after Wimbledon first. This week I'll meet my doctors and my team and then we'll see what happens next. At the moment, everything is still a little uncertain."

Due to his recent injury troubles, Federer has limited himself to a handful of matches whenever fit. According to the Swiss, the lack of time on the court has meant he has had to place equal importance on each match, which was not the case before.

The Swiss compared the situation to that of a boxer, who has to treat each match equally.

"It's (his situation) like boxing," Federer explained. "You have much fewer fights. The focus on a single game is therefore much greater. I had to learn that anew."

Federer was then asked by Blick if he ever gets stressed by his seemingly endless injury concerns. The Swiss was quick to point out that he always tries his best to adapt to new situations.

Federer further stressed that he likes to look at the positives in every situation, before adding that he is currently at "peace" with himself.

"You have to adapt," Federer said. "This has always been the case in my career. Factors change: level of awareness, successes, experiences, identity and now that's just that."

"I'm a quiet guy who takes things with good humor," he added. "I always see the good, in every situation. If it's not good right now, I know it's going to get better and it could be much worse. I'm super well. My family is healthy. I've just turned forty and I'm still active. Who would have thought that? I certainly did not. I am totally at peace with myself, and I am sure that a lot of beautiful things will come to me."

"You are more patient with the pain you have" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the Qatar Open

Roger Federer has been battling his knee problem for a long time now. But the Swiss has made sure to remain patient and avoid making any rash decisions during this period.

The 40-year-old pointed out that it is necessary to stay patient at his age because the healing process is a lot slower. Federer also asserted that he cherishes his wins a lot more now than when he was younger.

"You need more time for everything," Federer said. "If you used to have a blocked back, then it went two days and everything was fine again. Today it may be two weeks. You are more patient with the pain you have, with yourself, with the return to the square."

"At the same time, however, the joy of what has been achieved comes back," he added. "In the past, you took tournament victories for granted, today you know what's behind it."

