Roger Federer says he "doesn't like" fixation on Grand Slam titles, heaps praise on Novak Djokovic for RG win

Roger Federer made a winning return to grasscourt tennis as he defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6(4), 7-5 at Halle on Monday. After the match, the Swiss spoke at length about Novak Djokovic's title-winning run at Roland Garros and what it means in the context of the Grand Slam race.

Djokovic lifted his 19th Major title on Sunday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling five-set final. The win moved the Serb to within one Slam of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of 20.

Many in the tennis community believe Novak Djokovic will break the Grand Slam record this year and end the GOAT debate once and for all. But when asked to weigh in on the matter, Roger Federer pointed out that Grand Slams were not given as much importance when he first came on tour.

The Swiss also claimed he was happy to have gotten past Pete Sampras' old record of 14 Majors and that he was under no pressure to add to his tally.

"It seems it's all about Grand Slam titles nowadays and I don't like that," Roger Federer said. "When I came on the tour, it wasn't just about the Slams. It was Pete Sampras who triggered this and suddenly said that now only the Slams would be of interest to him."

"In the future, more players will win Grand Slam tournaments anyway," he added. "The Slams have certainly given me a lot, and they offer tennis a big stage but after my 15th I didn't really care whether I had 15, 16, 17 or 18. I just wanted to break Sampras' record, everything else was a bonus. As long as we (three) play everything is possible, at the end, the accounting will be done."

Turning his attention to the recently-concluded Roland Garros event, Roger Federer revealed he only watched portions of Novak Djokovic's victories against Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The quest for title No. 11 in Halle begins 🏆@rogerfederer moves past Ivashka 7-6(4), 7-5. #NOVENTIOPEN pic.twitter.com/m12CkyQXK8 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 14, 2021

The 39-year-old heaped praise on the level displayed by Djokovic and Nadal in their semi-final clash, which has been described by many as one of the greatest matches of all time.

"I saw some of it (Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas), I didn't watch the whole match but you know I also saw the same amount of the semis against Rafa, which was great tennis you know, unbelievable rallies from the baseline," Federer said.

The Swiss also hailed Djokovic for an "incredible victory" against Tsitsipas in the final, where the Serb fought back from a two-set deficit.

"Great win by Novak to get over the line there, two tough matches you know, and a couple of weeks as well from Belgrade before, don't forget he played there," Federer said. "So that was an incredible victory for him. "

The World No. 8 feels Tsitsipas played well in the final but he pointed out how it is never easy to close out a match against Djokovic.

"I thought that Tsitsipas played a great match too personally from what I saw because you know nerves are high, tough as they come these finals against Novak and then to be two sets to love, looking at seeing the finish line obviously is nice but tricky at the same time," Federer said.

The Next Gen have announced themselves now: Roger Federer

Roger Federer believes the Next Gen, which includes Stefanos Tsitsipas, have announced themselves on the ATP Tour

Roger Federer believes the Next Gen have started to make an impact on the tour and are capable of winning any tournament they compete in.

"This whole group have announced themselves now, they can win Slams, they can win 1000s, and they can win almost any tournament they play," Roger Federer said. "And this is why you see now there is no fluke on the tour. For me they are great players on all surfaces really."

