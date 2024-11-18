A cryptic response from Roger Federer recently surfaced regarding his potential attendance at Rafael Nadal's farewell tournament during the Davis Cup Finals. Team Spain, featuring Nadal, will begin its campaign against Team Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 19.

Federer played the final match of his career at the 2022 Laver Cup, partnering with Nadal against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Despite their loss, the moment was marked by an emotional farewell, with the legendary duo moved to tears.

Nearly two years later, Nadal is set to follow in Federer’s footsteps into retirement after this week’s Davis Cup. The Spaniard announced last month that he will hang up his racket following the tournament.

A few days ago, an Instagram fan page dedicated to the arch-rivals, named fedal_tennis, conducted a poll asking fans whether the Swiss would attend Nadal's final tournament. The poll was held in the comments of a post highlighting Federer’s heartfelt remarks about Nadal and his support during the Laver Cup in London.

"I just thought it ended up even better than I ever thought it would. So an incredible effort by Rafa, and I'll obviously never forget what he did for me in London," the post read.

The fan page later shared a screenshot of its poll on Instagram, revealing that Federer had participated. However, it remains unclear which option he selected. The choices were:

Yes, Yes, for sure 1000%, Roger, you vote here...!! and, Nope.

Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer’s attendance at his farewell tournament: "I think he has a busy schedule"

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022 - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal is in Malaga, Spain for the Davis Cup Finals. Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, the 22-time Major champion commented on whether Federer will attend his farewell at the Davis Cup this week.

The Spaniard cited the Swiss' busy schedule and noted that, while this is his final tournament, there will be other opportunities for a farewell.

"It's a different situation. I was there to play. There, we were team-mates. Here, we are a Spanish team. I didn't talk to Roger. I think Roger has a busy schedule. By the way, of course it's going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don't think it's going to be my last goodbye. So there is going to be other chances to do something," Nadal said.

The 38-year-old will be joined by Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, and 4-time Major champion Carlos Alcaraz. If Spain secures a win against the Netherlands they would face either Germany or Canada in the semifinals.

Nadal will look to bid farewell after winning his sixth Davis Cup title.

