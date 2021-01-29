"Roger Federer set a standard when it comes to responding to journalists" - Jim Courier

Jim Courier recently heaped praise on Roger Federer’s astute media-handling and oratory skills. The American believes Federer is a standout when it comes to media and fan interactions, and that the Swiss serves as an inspiration for the rest of the field in that regard.

Jim Courier is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has also found great success in his post-retirement life. The 50-year-old is renowned for his lively player interviews, and his post-match chats with Roger Federer at the Australian Open have been particularly witty and entertaining.

But in a recent conversation, Jim Courier complimented Roger Federer for knowing exactly what to say and when. According to the American, Federer is always extremely thoughtful in his public interactions, which makes for engaging content.

"Roger finally set a standard when it comes to responding to journalists," said Courier. "He showed everyone else what to do, how to get the right messages, and always stay connected with his fans. It is really an example of efficiency and sobriety."

What makes Roger Federer such a great public speaker?

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is often regarded as one of the most well-spoken sportspersons in the world, with many journalists commending his remarkable public relations skills. The 39-year-old is often diplomatic with his words, but that adds to his positive image too; by refusing to take sides in controversial matters, he is always in the good books of everyone.

It also helps that Roger Federer is fluent in several languages, including French, English, Swiss-German and German. Federer can also hold a conversation in Afrikaans, Italian, Spanish and Swedish.

Being a multilinguist certainly plays a big part in Roger Federer's PR success. The Swiss legend seldom runs out of words while speaking, and knows exactly which phrase to use to answer a given question.

Roger Federer’s manager Tony Godsick has also played a substantial role in maintaining the Swiss' public interactions, by charting out sound responses to touchy subjects. Sometimes Godsick even persuades media houses and journalists to ask tailor-made questions, thus helping preserve Federer's squeaky-clean image.

But what sets Roger Federer apart from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Dominic Thiem in this regard is his near-perfect understanding of public emotion. Federer is very rarely seen saying something that goes against the wishes of the masses, and that helps add to his legend even further.