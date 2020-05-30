Roger Federer.

Roger Federer is set to be invited to join young stars Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios in an upcoming grasscourt tournament set to be held in July.

Roger Federer's quest for a 21st Slam received a major jolt when, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the tennis tour was put on hold. That eventually led to his favorite Grand Slam, Wimbledon, getting cancelled - for the first time since World War II.

But while Wimbledon is the centrepiece of the grasscourt season, there are several other tournaments that make up the European summer of lawn tennis. And now, all of those tournaments have been suspended too - including the WTA bett1 Open, that was scheduled to take place in June at Berlin.

Tournament director Edwin Weindorfer has now come up with a unique proposition to tackle the setback, deciding to hold two mini exhibition tournaments in Berlin featuring a sextet of male and female players.

Will Roger Federer join Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in the grasscourt tournament?

The director has already roped in two of the most exciting prospects on the tour, with Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios confirmed participants in the tournament. But he has bigger plans.

"Following the example of the Bundesliga, we want to set new standards in tennis and organise a top event in difficult times. We are negotiating with two Grand Slam winners," Weindorfer said.

Those two Slam winners include Roger Federer, who loves to play on the surface.

“We will definitely ask Roger Federer too. We know that he loves to play on the lawn," Weindorger added.

Even 2018 Wimbledon champion and current World No. 21 Angelique Kerber has been approached for the tournament. However, like Federer, the German is still waiting and watching the developments and is yet to either confirm or deny participation.

With Germany having battled the coronavirus pandemic for a long period of time, restrictions are finally being eased in a phased manner. Sports returned in the form of the Bundesliga last week; the football league is currently taking place behind closed doors.

The proposed tennis tournament is likely to follow a similar model. However, if Roger Federer joins in along with the already confirmed Zverev and Kyrgios, then interest in the unique competition will skyrocket. The tournament organisers would be desperately for the Swiss to accept their invitation, so that they can make up some of the financial losses they have doubtless faced with the WTA event getting cancelled.

Roger Federer, 38, expressed his disappointment last month at the cancellation of the grasscourt season, but also said he felt it was inevitable given the circumstances. Away from tennis, Roger Federer has been involved in COVID-19 relief work, been revealed as the highest-paid athlete in the world and also got into an unseemly controversy through his tribute to retired radio host Alan Jones in recent times.