Roger Federer spends time with Rafael Nadal as they continue reunion, duo share smiles while posing alongside their agents

Roger Federer has offered a peek into his time with Rafael Nadal, as the duo continue their exciting reunion off the tennis court.

Federer and Nadal forged one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, squaring off against each other in 40 tour-level encounters. However, the friendship that blossomed between them off the court captivated tennis fans even further.

Federer recently put that bond on display, taking the tennis world by storm by paying a visit to Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain. The duo shared highlights of their time together on social media, with the Spaniard guiding the 20-time Grand Slam champion on a tour of his academy and sharing an insight into the "good time" they spent together.

It appears that the good times have continued, as Roger Federer took to social media and shared a glimpse into their ongoing reunion. The Swiss' agent, Tony Godsick, and Nadal's agent, Carlos Costa, joined the duo, and posed alongside them for a joyful picture.

"Roger Federer went 4-5 years without winning Grand Slams" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni maintains 2024 need not be Spaniard's final year on tour

After a year away from the tour due to a hip injury, Rafael Nadal made his long-awaited comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Spaniard appeared to be in excellent form at the ATP 250 event, dominating his matches against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler.

However, his campaign came to an unfortunate end in the quarterfinals as he sustained a new hip injury during his narrow defeat to Jordan Thompson. Consequently, he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open. This development was met with immense disappointment, as the Spaniard has hinted that 2024 may be his final year on tour.

However, his uncle Toni recently expressed his belief that this need not be the case, suggesting that Nadal might reconsider retirement if he manages to win his 15th French Open title this year.

"At first I thought it was his last year, but in sport, everything changes as I said before. If my nephew manages to win Roland Garros, look competitive at the US Open, he likes to compete and be there, we should see it," he said.

Toni cited the example of Roger Federer, pointing out that the Swiss extended his career for several years after winning his final Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open. He argued that, similarly, if Nadal's physical condition held up, there was no reason to believe he couldn't prolong his time on tour.

"Federer went 4-5 years without winning Grand Slams, but even if he didn't win he was in the semis he knew he wasn't far away and that's why he continued. If his body responds well and he is successful, it is not unreasonable that he could last," he added.

