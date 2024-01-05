"Roger Federer went 4-5 years without winning Grand Slams" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni maintains 2024 need not be Spaniard's final year on tour

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni is optimistic that his nephew, like Roger Federer, could continue on the ATP Tour for a few years without winning a Grand Slam.

Nadal, 37, made his much-awaited comeback from a year-long injury layoff at the ongoing Brisbane International, where he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals on Friday after squandering three match points.

After injuring his hip in his 2023 Australian Open second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald - which required surgery - the Spaniard overcame numerous setbacks in rehabilitation before playing three matches in Brisbane.

Rafael Nadal had hinted before his return that 2024 could be his last year on tour. But following his rousing comeback in Brisbane, Toni reckoned that might not be the case, especially if Nadal wins Roland Garros. He told SER:

"At first I thought it was his last year, but in sport, everything changes as I said before. If my nephew manages to win Roland Garros, look competitive at the US Open, he likes to compete and be there, we should see it."

Citing the example of Roger Federer, who won his last Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open and played on till 2022, Toni added:

"Federer went 4-5 years without winning Grand Slams, but even if he didn't win he was in the semis he knew he wasn't far away and that's why he continued. If his body responds well and he is successful, it is not unreasonable that he could last."

Rafael Nadal's hip pain resurfaced in his loss to Thompson but the Spaniard is expected to be in action at the Australian Open, which starts on January 14.

"I see Rafael Nadal capable of winning Roland Garros" - Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal is called the King of Clay for a reason. His staggering exploits on red dirt, particularly at Roland Garros, where he has won a record 14 titles, put him miles ahead of anybody else.

The Spaniard is expected to play a restricted schedule to ensure that he's in optimum condition for the claycourt swing, peaking at Roland Garros. Toni said in the aforementioned interview that he has no doubts about his nephew winning another title at the claycourt Major:

"I see him capable of winning Roland Garros because I am his uncle, he has done it 14 times and because last year Djokovic, not the best Djokovic, won it, and Rafael on clay is better than him. I think Rafael is a clear candidate and I see that he will have options."

Toni added that Nadal's added motivation in Paris will be the Olympic Games which will follow two months after Roland Garros:

"The opportunity of the Games motivates him a lot. If on top of that it is in Paris where he has had the most success, aspiring to a gold medal is also added to the possibility of playing in doubles with Alcaraz. As a spectator, I think it is a real option" .

Rafael Nadal has a staggering 112-3 record at Roland Garros, where two of his losses (2015, 2021) have come against Djokovic. Meanwhile, the Spaniad is an Olympic singles (2008) and doubles champion (2016).

