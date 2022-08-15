Roger Federer spotted in Calvin Harris' concert in Ibiza

Tennis legend Roger Federer was spotted at DJ Calvin Harris' concert at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel on the Spanish island of Ibiza on Friday.

The 38-year-old Scottish music producer has been starring in weekly events at the club every Friday evening. Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk have been spotted at recent Harris concerts in Ibiza previously.

On Friday, August 12, it was the turn of Federer - widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time - to grace the event. Harris shared a picture taken with Federer on Instagram and captioned it:

"Another huge @ushuaiaibiza last night! Officially The Biggest Party On The Island."

Federer is currently in the midst of a long rehabilitation after he underwent a third knee surgery last year following his loss against Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 41-year-old is listed as 'inactive' on the ATP website at the moment and has completely dropped out of the world rankings.

When is Roger Federer expected to return to action?

Roger Federer (left) on Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer was conspicuous by his absence as a player at Wimbledon for the first time since 1999 - the year he made his debut at the historic grasscourt Major. Federer, though, was present on the occasion of Center Court's centenary celebrations.

Earlier this year, the Swiss star posted pictures of his training sessions, prompting speculation about his return to action at Wimbledon, where he's a record eight-time winner. However, the Championships apparently came too soon for Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is now slated to feature for a star-studded Team Europe at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London next month. Federer will be joined by his Big-3 peers, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while Andy Murray will make his debut in the competition. Federer has a solid record at the team competition, winning all six of his singles matches across three editions.

Roger Federer is also scheduled to appear at his home tournament, the Swiss Indoors in Basel, later this year. Federer won the last of his 103 singles titles at this tournament three years ago. The Swiss has won a record ten titles at the indoor tournament and is the three-time defending champion this time around.

It remains to be seen how the Swiss fares after the longest injury break of his illustrious career.

