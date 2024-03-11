Roger Federer: "Stefanos Tsitsipas is a great player, I'd like to see him taking it to the next level"

Roger Federer recently expressed his views on Stefanos Tsitsipas while talking to the media at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10.

Federer donned a gentlemanly white tuxedo with a black bow at the 2024 edition of the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles. During his red carpet appearance, he was swarmed by the media owing to his status as one of the most well-known athletes in the world.

One journalist, in particular, wanted to know the 20-time Major winner's thoughts on World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas' talent. The Swiss maestro replied that Tsitsipas had proven credentials since he had lost twice to the Greek during his career on the ATP Tour.

That being the case, he wished the 25-year-old would come into his own and reach the zenith of his on-court prowess soon.

"Good, I mean, I obviously lost against him a bunch of times and I think he's a great player, but I would like to see him taking it to the next level," Federer said. "So I wish him very well."

The 42-year-old also wished the former World No. 3 the best of luck for his 2024 season.

"Of course, Tsitsipas is still doing well, and I hope he can do great this year and have another breakthrough," the Swiss remarked.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently competing at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. The Greek has had a good start to his campaign, defeating former top 10 players Frances Tiafoe and Lucas Pouille to reach the fourth round at the Palm Springs event. He will next face Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinals.

Roger Federer is tied 2-2 in his head-to-head record with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roger Federer beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 100th title in Dubai

Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced off four times on the ATP Tour. The Swiss maestro won only two of his four matches against the Greek, while also losing their lone encounter at a Major tournament.

Tsitsipas scored his first victory against Federer at the 2018 Australian Open, where he sprang up a 6-7(11), 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(5) upset win over the six-time Melbourne titlist in the fourth round.

However, the 20-time Major winner exacted his revenge in the Dubai Tennis Championships championship match a few weeks later, beating the youngster 6-4, 6-4 to win his eighth and last title at the ATP 500 tournament.

The two players were slated for a quarterfinal clash at the 2019 Italian Open a few months later, but Federer withdrew before their match due to a right leg injury. He was fit towards the end of the year at his home event in Basel, downing the Greek 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals en route to the triumph.

Tsitsipas, however, had the last laugh in their rivalry, as he saved a horde of break points to defeat Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the ATP Finals that year. The then-21-year-old would win the year-end championships a day later, marking his biggest title to date.

