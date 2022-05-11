Roger Federer still on top as the highest-earning tennis player in the world

It has now been almost an entire year since Roger Federer was last seen in action on the men's tennis circuit. The Swiss maestro might be absent on the court, but he continues to reign supreme off it as he has yet again emerged as the highest-paid tennis player in the world.

Federer ranks eighth on the list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in 2022 across various sports, according to a newly-released report by Sportico. With a whopping $85.7 million earned during the period of consideration, the former World No. 1 has pipped all other tennis players on this list.

He was also the highest-paid tennis player in 2021, with total earnings of $90.6 million, as per Forbes.

What makes Federer's achievement in the 2022 list unique is the fact that he has hardly played any tennis in the past 11 months. As per the aforementioned report, only $700K of Federer's total earnings of $85.7 million come from winnings or salaries. That means, he has earned as much as $85 million from endorsements, which helped him gain a spot among the top-10 highest-paid sportspersons in the world.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's $85 million from endorsements is also among the very highest in the world, just behind basketball legend LeBron James. Even when he is not playing, Federer continues to be an attractive superstar for sponsors, which is quite well evidenced here.

The 40-year-old is joined by women's superstars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams as the only other tennis players in the top-100.

Roger Federer is building towards a comeback

Roger Federer last played during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

One of the all-time greats, Roger Federer last played on tour during the Wimbledon Championships, back in July 2021, where he lost the quarterfinal to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Shortly afterwards, the eight-time Wimbledon champion underwent knee surgery, which was his third such surgery in the last couple of years.

Just as a comeback started to look like a distant dream, Federer recently signed up to play the Swiss Indoors event in Basel, Switzerland, in October. He is also expected to play the Laver Cup shortly before the tournament.

While tennis fans would have loved to see Federer play at this year's Wimbledon as well, it seems highly unlikely that he would enter the event.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee