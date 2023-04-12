Roger Federer recently reacted to a video of Kenza Del recounting the story of his act of kindness towards her when she was a ballkid at the 2011 French Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion defeated Novak Djokovic before facing Rafael Nadal in the finals of the 2011 French Open. Federer fell to Nadal 7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 in the final, the Swiss superstar's fifth consecutive loss to Nadal at Roland Garros.

Del, who was the net ballkid at the time, traced the words "Allez Roger" (translated as "Go Roger") with her finger on the clay in a show of support during the match. The act was captured by a photographer.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kenza Del revealed that when the former World No. 1 saw a photo of what she had done, he decided to thank her with an autographed and framed shirt that he wore during the final against Nadal.

"When @rogerfederer gets some support from @rgballos, magic happens," Kenza Del, a ballkid at the 2011 French Open had posted.

The former Grand Slam champion reacted to the video post by expressing his gratitude to Del for sharing the story.

"Merci Kenza," Federer wrote.

Interestingly, Federer started his own journey as a ball kid in Basel, Switzerland.

Roger Federer's foundation reaches more than 2 million kids to help with early childhood education

Roger Federer with his foundation in Ethiopia in 2010

Roger Federer took to social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the RF Foundation and share the impact it has had over the years.

The RF Foundation operates in 7 countries together with 29 partner organizations and focusses on early childhood education, particularly in the African regions.

Federer's post summarized the milestones that the foundation achieved in 2022 and shared some pictures of the Swiss participating in various activities with the foundation.

"This last year, 2022, has been another impactful year for the foundation. We continue to make strides across Southern Africa with early childhood education. Please see some of the highlights we have achieved since the start of the foundation in 2003," read his post.

The 8-time Wimbledon champion reflected on the past year with of the foundation with pride and thanked all their supporters.

"Thanks to everyone who has been there to support me since 2003. This year we will celebrate our 20th anniversary together! " he wrote.

