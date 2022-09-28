Roger Federer: The future of tennis is incredibly bright on either side, both men and women

Roger Federer does not see any troubling times for tennis following his retirement. Instead, he is confident in the sport's bright future, on both the men's and women's sides.

After dominating the ATP tour for more than two decades, the Swiss maestro called time on his career on Friday at the Laver Cup in London. His final competitive match was a doubles contest alongside his friend and long-term rival Rafael Nadal.

Speaking in a video for ATP, Federer said that tennis has always created new superstars for every generation, and his retirement wasn't cause for concern.

"The game always creates new superstars and greats, great stories. So for me, I never worried about the game," he said.

This year's US Open saw two potential stars of the next generation, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 21-year-old Iga Swiatek, crowned the men's and women's champions respectively. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who enjoyed watching the New York Major from the comfort of his living room, believes that the sport has had a good few years despite some of the big, older players missing in action regularly due to injuries and other reasons.

"You know me, I've always been a big support to of the future of the game and I really think that it's been a wonderful tournament, the US Open and I think it's been a great last few years, even though I wasn't on tour and sometimes we have been missing some of the older guys, because of injuries and stuff," he said.

Federer recalled his experience of seeing everyone suspect the downfall of the sport when the likes of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi retired.

"People thought tennis was not so cool and great anymore once Sampras and Agassi retired. Here I was, like I'm sorry, it's kind of me also with [Andy] Roddick and [Juan Carlos] Ferrero and [Lleyton] Hewitt especially," he stated.

While now retired, the 41-year-old said that the future is "incredibly bright" and that he will continue to keep a close eye on the sport.

"So for me to now, look at the future, I know it's incredibly bright and we don't have to worry about it, on either side men and women. I think it's gonna be great and I will be following closely of course," he concluded.

“Enjoying watching your rise” - Roger Federer to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open men's singles title.

Roger Federer recently commended Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history, for his historic feat at the US Open.

Alcaraz, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, posted a heartwarming and wishful message to his childhood idol Federer on his retirement.

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!” he wrote.

Taking note of the 19-year-old's phenomenal performances this season, Federer responded to Alcaraz’s warm words by congratulating him on his success.

“Thanks for your kind words. Enjoying watching your rise. Congrats on the Open Carlitos,” he replied.

