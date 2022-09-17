“Enjoying watching your rise” - Roger Federer applauds new World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz following his US Open triumph

Roger Federer commended new World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz for his historic feat at the US Open.

Federer, who announced his decision to retire from competitive tennis on Thursday, was showered with messages from well-wishers and the tennis fraternity.

Alcaraz, who lifted his first Grand Slam trophy at the 2022 US Open, posted a heartwarming and wishful message to his childhood idol Federer.

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!” he wrote.

The 19-year-old became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history after he beat the new World No. 2 Casper Ruud in the final. Taking note of his phenomenal performances this year, the former World No. 1 responded to Alcaraz’s warm words by congratulating him on his success.

“Thanks for your kind words. Enjoying watching your rise. Congrats on the Open Carlitos,” the Swiss said.

sim @no_backhand my heart omg, roger replied to carlitos my heart omg, roger replied to carlitos ❤️ https://t.co/FLbQoecxWR

The 41-year-old's retirement announcement came just days after the teenager expressed his desire to play against the 20-time Major champion.

“Play against Federer, although right now I have few chances, I think, but it would be something that I would like. And beat one of the three in a Grand Slam. I have always said that to be the best you have to beat the best,” he had said.

Roger Federer had a steady rise compared to Carlos Alcaraz

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has witnessed a meteoric rise in the past year

In 2009, Roger Federer clinched his 15th Major title at the Wimbledon Championships, thus surpassing Pete Sampras to become the man with the most Grand Slam titles at the time. Federer’s rise, however, has been relatively slow compared to that of current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Swiss maestro entered the top-100 in the rankings at the age of 18. His first singles title came as a 19-year-old in the 2001 Milan Indoors tournament. In 2002, the then 20-year-old Federer won his first Masters tournament and third title overall in Hamburg, which saw him break into the top-10 for the first time in his career.

The tennis legend then had a phenomenal 2003 season which saw him win seven titles, including his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at the age of 21. The 2004 Australian Open title saw the 20-time Major winner take the World No. 1 spot.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, also entered the top-100 at the age of 18 by winning a Challenger-level title in Portugal. In the following months, he witnessed a meteoric rise as he clinched his first four ATP titles - which included ATP 250 at the 2021 Umag Open, two ATP 500s - in Rio and Barcelona, and a Masters 1000 at the Miami Open. These victories saw him enter the top-10 for the first time.

A couple of days after his 19th birthday, the Spaniard lifted his second Masters title at the 2022 Madrid Open. His sixth and latest title came at the US Open, where he defeated Casper Ruud to not only to claim the maiden Grand Slam title, but also the World No. 1 ranking, becoming the youngest male player to do so.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Carlos Alcaraz continue his rise similar to the Big three? Yes No 0 votes so far