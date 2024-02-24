Roger Federer has sparked amusement among tennis fans with his nostalgic song choice while sharing glimpses of his trip to Thailand.

Federer recently took to social media and offered a peek into his idyllic Thailand vacation as he indulged in mango sticky rice, took a gondola ride, and donned a traditional Thai bamboo hat.

Interestingly, the Swiss paired his post with the song 'Still Falling For You' by Ellie Goulding, which holds a special connection to his tennis farewell. The British singer famously performed this song, along with another hit 'Burn,' during the former World No. 1's retirement ceremony at the 2022 Laver Cup, a performance which left both Federer and Rafael Nadal in tears.

Tennis fans couldn't believe their eyes at the 20-time Grand Slam champion choosing 'Still Falling For You' for his post, with several of them joking about their visceral emotional reactions to the song.

"Roger trolling all of us with the song choice," a fan wrote.

"Not you breaking hearts all over again with this song," the ATP Tour's official social media account commented.

Comments on the Swiss' post

Meanwhile, other fans recalled him and Nadal crying to this song at the retirement ceremony.

"He loves to make us cry," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Fedal," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/Dm_me_randomfacts from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/Dm_me_randomfacts from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comments on the Swiss' Instagram post

"I wouldn't consider Roger Federer a friend, but someone familiar, with whom I have a great relationship" - Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history. They locked horns in 40 tour-level encounters, with the Spaniard holding a 24-16 lead in their head-to-head record.

Nadal recently reflected on his illustrious rivalry with the Swiss legend, highlighting their intense competition that constantly pushed each other to their absolute limit on court.

"We have shared most of our careers. We have helped each other. We have also taken away a lot. We have achieved a level of self-demand that is difficult to repeat because we knew that we could not fail. That competition pushed us to the limit," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also shed light on their personal relationship, explaining that, while he wouldn't consider Federer a friend, he had a great bond with the Swiss legend.

"I wouldn't consider him a friend, but someone familiar, with whom I have a great relationship," he added.

Rafael Nadal is gearing up to make his much-awaited return to the tour at the Indian Wells Masters, having made his way to the USA ahead of the Masters 1000 event, which commences on March 6.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins