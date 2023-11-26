"Roger Federer is truly one of the nicest people" - Co-actress recalls shooting commercial with Swiss

Roger Federer's co-actress from a TV commercial recently recalled shooting with him in the year 2014.

Federer became the global brand ambassador for Lindt, a chocolate manufacturer from Switzerland, in the year 2009. At the time, he was the top-ranked male tennis player in the world and had already won a staggering 15 Grand Slam titles.

In 2014, the Swiss maestro shot a commercial with Lindt to promote Lindor Truffle candy. The commercial is about him reporting a lost bag at the airport to two ladies behind the desk. Instead of helping the tennis superstar, the ladies give him a hard time.

The commercial's video has been doing rounds on social media recently.

Incidentally, one of the female actors, Julia Hladkowicz, from the commercial dropped a comment below the video on Instagram, confirming that she was in the Lindt advertisement.

"Hey that’s me! I had the best time shooting this commercial. Over 10 years ago! Roger is the truly one of the nicest people," she wrote.

Julia Hladkowicz's comment

Hladkowicz is a well-known name in the world of comedy. She has made several appearances on Comedy Central, Conan, and Kevin Hart's LOL network. She has also acted in notable series including HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, TruTV's Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, and a documentary titled The Secret Disco Revolution.

"Roger Federer's so easy to talk to, and happy and puts everyone at ease" - Jim Courier

Jim Courier (L) and Roger Federer

Four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier recently lavished praise on the Swiss maestro, stating that Roger Federer leaves a pleasant impression on everyone he meets.

"Look, Roger's the best. He's so easy to talk to, and happy and puts everyone at ease," Courier said during the latest episode of Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast.

Courier has been heavily involved in covering tennis events as a presenter and an analyst since his retirement in the year 2000. Most recently, he hosted Federer during the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada. He reflected on his time with the 42-year-old, saying:

"It was a weird interview cause it wasn't all my questions. Normally when I talk to Roger, I'm isolated and I just do my thing. This one was very heavily produced."

Courier further commended the 20-time Grand Slam champion for his quality to keep the audience engaged, saying:

"But it was cool because there were crowd questions and there were some video questions. So it had a rhythm. There's a little, little difference, but none of that phase is Roger. He just keeps giving you great content."

