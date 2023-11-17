"Roger Federer is so easy to talk to, and happy and puts everyone at ease" - Jim Courier on interviewing the Swiss

Former American tennis player Jim Courier recently spoke about what it is like to interview Roger Federer.

Federer retired last year, bidding farewell to his illustrious career on the tour at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London. Throughout his remarkable career, the Swiss won 20 Grand Slam titles. He won the Wimbledon Championships eight times, conquered the Australian Open on six occasions, won the French Open once and the US Open five times.

During a conversation with the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, former World No. 1 Jim Courier fondly recalled interviewing Federer at the Laver Cup. According to him, the 42-year-old stands out because of his affable nature, approachability and ability to effortlessly put interviewers at ease.

"Look, Roger's the best. He's so easy to talk to, and happy and puts everyone at ease," Courier said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also discussed Federer's composure, as he effortlessly delivers eloquent responses, consistently providing content.

"It was a weird interview cause it wasn't all my questions. Normally when I talk to Roger, I'm isolated and I just do my thing. This one was very heavily produced, Courier continued.

"But it was cool because there were crowd questions and there were some video questions. So it had a rhythm. There's a little, little difference, but none of that phase is Roger. He just keeps giving you great content," he added (31:30).

Roger Federer on his post-retirement life: "I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule"

Last month, Roger Federer made an appearance on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, where he talked about how he was spending time since retiring. During the interview, Federer discussed how retirement has granted him greater control over his schedule.

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also discussed his cautious approach towards avoiding overworking himself. However, he expressed deep gratitude for having the opportunity to spend quality time with his family.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," he said.

