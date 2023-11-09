Roger Federer’s father, Robert, recently shed some light on what he misses the most after the Swiss Maestro’s retirement. He also revealed how spending time with his grandchildren has now taken center stage.

Roger Federer scripted a remarkable tennis career that spanned almost two and a half decades. He bid an emotional goodbye to the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup in the presence of his family.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed his family’s company during his days on the tour as well, with his father, Robert, and wife, Mirka, often seen cheering for him from the stands.

In a recent conversation with Schweizer Illustrierte, the Swiss ace's father confessed that he misses traveling.

“We travel a lot less than before, I miss that,” he said. (Translated from German.)

Speaking about how his life has changed over the past year, Robert said that he now prioritizes spending time with his grandchildren.

“Most important thing,” he added. “We like to go to the mountains with the grandchildren. To the Appenzellerland or to Valbella.”

The 77-year-old has six grandchildren, Federer’s two sets of twins - Leo, Lenny, Charlene and Myla, and the tennis legend’s older sister Diana’s twins.

Roger Federer on his children taking a liking to tennis: "Of course I want to support them"

The Swiss maestro with his wife and kids at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer has naturally been spending more time with his children following his retirement. The Swiss has taken part in "monster hikes" with them as per his revelation from earlier this year.

Amid all the adventurous activities, the former World No. 1 has also made it a point to stay active on the court thanks to his children.

All four of Roger Federer’s kids have taken a liking to the sport. His daughters, Myla and Charlene, also recently trained at John McEnroe’s tennis academy in East Hampton. His sons Leo and Lenny spent a few days training at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca.

"Because my children also play tennis, I am still on the court a lot,” he said in an interview with GQ in October. (Translated from German.)

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that while he will be cheering for them in their respective tennis journeys, he will only guide them as a father and not as a coach.

“And of course I want to support them. Not as a coach at all, but more as a dad who can give them very good tips," he said.

