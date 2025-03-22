Roger Federer turns heads in chic suit as he inaugurates grand opening for Lindt's flagship store in London

Swiss legend Roger Federer recently attended the opening of Lindt's new flagship store in London. The 43-year-old was invited to cut the ribbon and celebrate the store's launch.

Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. His dominance on the ATP Tour, alongside his rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, made him a key part of tennis' "Big Three." He won an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eight Wimbledon championships, and claimed 103 tour titles in his career.

Beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, Federer also built a strong presence in the world of endorsements for top brands. In 2009, he became the global brand ambassador for Swiss chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli.

On Friday, March 21, the brand unveiled its new flagship store in London, calling it a "paradise" for chocolate lovers. The store features an extensive selection of Lindt truffles and ceilings adorned with copper mesh and cocoa pods. Additionally, fresh chocolates are crafted on-site by expert "master chocolatiers."

A user shared a clip on X, featuring Roger Federer inside Lindt's new store in London. The 43-year-old was seen smiling and waving at fans from inside. In the next part of the clip, Federer was seen getting into his car, presumably leaving. The Swiss sported a sleek black suit, pairing it with a black t-shirt, adding to his effortless elegance.

Watch the clip shared by a fan below:

Notably, the London store also features a chocolate barista offering a variety of specialties, including milkshakes, hot chocolate, and coffee.

When Roger Federer was featured in an intereguing advertisement for Lindt & Sprüngli

Roger Federer at UNIQLO's Collection By JW ANDERSON Unveiling - Image Source: Getty

As previously mentioned, Roger Federer has been a long-time partner of Lindt & Sprüngli. In 2020, he starred in an advertisement celebrating the grand opening of its Chocolateria.

The ad showcases Federer slipping into the Lindt Chocolate Museum in Zurich just before its inauguration. Despite this, Maitre Chocolatier David gives him a tour. As they explore the Chocolateria, they playfully hide behind cocoa trees when an employee passes by. Federer also spots framed portraits of the brand’s founders, Rodolphe Lindt and David Sprüngli.

In the clip, David asks Federer about the secret behind his forehand, to which he playfully responds by saying:

"A bad backhand!"

Check out the advertisement below:

Apart from Lindt, Federer is part of numerous brand deals, including Rolex, Mercedes Benz, Wilson, Uniqlo, Netjets, On, Sunrise and more.

