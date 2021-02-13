"Roger Federer is a unique player, wherever he goes everyone loves him" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes that Roger Federer has the uncanny ability to draw in admirers from all corners of the globe, which makes him a one-of-a-kind player. According to Corretja, when Federer calls it a day, his absence will create a vacuum in the sport.

Roger Federer recently announced his much-awaited comeback by confirming his participation at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in March. The 20-time Major champion will be back on tour after over a year, having last played at the 2020 Australian Open.

Needless to say Federer’s announcement was met with widespread jubilation, with many - including Alex Corretja - expressing their delight at his recovery. In a recent interview, Corretja pointed out why the news of Roger Federer’s return elicited so much fanfare.

“Roger Federer is a unique player and you can see that wherever he goes everyone loves him,” said Corretja. “It's been a while since he left and everyone is waiting for him. When he said the other day that he was going to come back to Doha, everyone's reaction was 'wow he's back'."

Roger Federer with Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic

That said, Roger Federer’s comeback doesn’t hide the fact that his days on tour are numbered. The Swiss legend will turn 40 in August this year, and given his recent injury troubles it doesn’t seem likely that he will wield his racquet for more than a year or two.

Federer’s retirement will mark the end of an era, and Alex Corretja believes that the Swiss star will be 'missed a lot'. With the 39-year-old not having much time left as a tennis player, Corretja opined that the tennis fraternity must savor the Swiss’ remaining matches as much as possible.

“Losing these kinds of players, who are so important to the sport in general, creates a void and they (will be) missed a lot,” Corretja said. “It's time to start realizing that sooner or later they will be gone and we will have to get used to them and they will be missed. This is what happens in life. We must take advantage now because when they are gone they will really miss you.”

Roger Federer’s fitness situation - the latest update

Roger Federer

Roger Federer began the year by training rigorously in Dubai's warm climate, where he had also spent Christmas with his family. With Doha having similar weather conditions, Federer could have an edge over the others during the Qatar Open.

The 39-year-old is currently back in Switzerland, reportedly training indoors. Roger Federer and his entourage are likely to leave for Doha in a fortnight's time.