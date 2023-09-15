Roger Federer unveils limited edition shoes to celebrate 2023 edition of the Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently unveiled his latest collaboration with On Running, a Zurich-based athletic shoe and performance sportswear company.

Federer, who has been a close partner and investor of On Running since 2020, has co-created two new limited-edition shoes to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Laver Cup, a men’s tennis tournament between teams from Europe and the rest of the world.

The 42-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing the limited-edition sneakers on his Instagram account on Thursday, September 14.

"As Team World gets ready to take on Team Europe in Vancouver, we’re hyped to announce limited editions of THE ROGER Spin and THE ROGER Pro – co-created with @on_running to celebrate the 2023 edition of @lavercup," The 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The two new shoes that the Swiss has designed with On Running are called 'THE ROGER Spin' and 'THE ROGER Pro'. According to On Running’s official website, 'THE ROGER Spin' is a tennis-inspired sneaker that is comfortable, breathable, and easy to style.

'THE ROGER Pro', meanwhile, is the very first shoe that On made in collaboration with Federer. It is a brilliant on-court shoe that features a carbon fiber plate that ranks it on the flagship list of high-end runner boots.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently dubbed his first fashion collection with UNIQLO in collaboration with JW ANDERSON. The collection features polo shirts, fleece zip-up jackets, and joggers and has a '90s tennis vibe to it.

"We have such a great style history in tennis. Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith were wonderful tennis players. I feel it’s important to remember where we came from. And if I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that," the Swiss told the New York Times.

"I am very much looking forward to the Laver Cup" - Roger Federer all set to make a special appearance in Vancouver

Roger Federer will be seen in a new role at the 2023 Laver Cup

Roger Federer is all set to make a special appearance in the 2023 Laver Cup.

During the 2022 Laver Cup, Federer bid farewell to his tennis career by playing a doubles match alongside his long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal.

In commemoration of the one-year anniversary of his final competitive match, he will step onto the main court to conduct a special post-match Q&A session during the evening session on Friday, September 22.

The former World No. 1 reflected on the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup. The 42-year-old also said he wanted to go to Vancouver for the Laver Cup and see the Canadian fans support their players.

"I miss Laver Cup a lot as a player, with my last match also played there with Rafa on court and Novak and Murray and everybody. You know, just there celebrating my career has been a beautiful moment in my career," he said.

"I am very much looking forward to Vancouver and the Laver Cup being there, only heard great things about the city. so I am really looking forward to see how the Canadian fans will be, especially with their great players coming up," Federer added.

The 2023 Laver Cup will be held on an indoor hard court at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada from September 22 to 24. Team World (Captained by John McEnroe) will attempt to defend their title after winning the Laver Cup for the first time last year in London.

