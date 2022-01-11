Is Roger Federer vaccinated? Roger Federer on his COVID-19 vaccination status

Roger Federer has admitted to getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Back in May last year, the 40-year-old confirmed it in an interview.

“Yes, I’m vaccinated. I got the Pfizer," he told Switzerland’s Leman Bleu television. "I am happy to have been able to do it with all the trips I take. Even if I’m staying in Switzerland, I think there are advantages. Above all, I did it for others because I don’t want to give it to anyone else, even if I still remain very careful. We’re very careful with the family and with our friends.”

Lately, the COVID-19 vaccine has become quite a talking point given the incidents surrounding Novak Djokovic in Australia.

According to the Victorian Government, every player must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open.

The World No. 1, who believes people are within their rights to refuse vaccination, said he had been granted a medical exemption to compete at the tournament.

However, he was denied entry into the country on Thursday with the Australian Border Force claiming that he applied for the wrong visa. Having been detained since then, the Serb won the court case on Monday after Federal Circuit Court Judge Kelly ruled that detaining him was unreasonable and that he should be released.

In an interview with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Djokovic said that he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, he is just one of three players in the ATP top 100 who are yet to be vaccinated.

Federer's 2021 season was cut short by an injury

The Swiss ended 2021 ranked 16th in the world

Federer began 2021 at the Qatar Open where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili. This was followed by an early exit at the Geneva Open during the clay season. The former World No. 1 reached the fourth round of the French Open but pulled out of his match against Matteo Berrettini because of his knee issues.

Following a second-round exit at the Halle Open, the Swiss reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where he was ousted by Hubert Hurkacz. This was to be the Swiss' last appearance in 2021 as he skipped the remainder of the ATP Tour to undergo surgery on his knee.

Federer will not compete at the Australian Open as he continues to recuperate. Tennis fans will be hoping to see the 40-year-old back on court this year as it may not be long before he calls it a day on what has been an extraordinary career.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee