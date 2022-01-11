Roger Federer on verge of dropping out of top 20 for first time since 2001

Roger Federer is on the verge of dropping out of the top 20 for the first time in over two decades and only the second time in his career. Federer, who occupies 16th spot in the ATP rankings, is just 45 ranking points ahead of World No. 21 Pablo Carreno Busta.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Cristian Garin, Gael Monfils, and Aslan Karatsev separate the Swiss from Carreno Busta.

The 20-time Major champion currently has 2,385 ranking points, a tally matched by Bautista Agut. Garin is 10 points behind with 2,375, while Monfils, who won the Adelaide International last week, has 2,373 points in his bag. Aslan Karatsev occupies the 20th spot with 2,351 ranking points.

Bautista Agut, Garin, Monfils, Karatsev and Carreno Busta are set to feature at the Australian Open, meaning they will likely surpass Federer's tally in the coming weeks.

The Swiss is unlikely to return anytime soon, given that he is still undergoing rehabilitation following a third knee surgery last August. He has played only 19 matches in the last two years due to persistent knee issues and has fallen down the rankings as a result.

Federer was ranked No. 3 during his last Australian Open appearance in 2020. He is now a couple of spots away from his worst ATP ranking since January 2017, when he fell to the 17th spot

The Swiss went on to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon that year. He followed it up by defending his title in Melbourne in 2018 and briefly regained the No. 1 spot.

Given the 40-year-old is unlikely to return to the tour until Wimbledon, he could slide further down the rankings and may well be placed outside the top 50 by the time he returns.

Roger Federer last dropped out of the top 20 in 2001

Roger Federer last dropped out of the top in March 2021. The 40-year-old climbed from 23 to 20 in February that year and held on to that spot for a couple of weeks before dropping out of the top 20 in mid-March.

It remains to be seen if the former World No. 1 can re-enter the top 20 when he returns to the sport.

