Roger Federer recently visited the African nation of Lesotho as part of the School Readiness Initiative by the Roger Federer Foundation.

As per the foundation's website, Lesotho's education system faces serious challenges including extreme poverty, low levels of education, drop-out, quality, and equity.

The foundation, together with Lesotho's government, aims to provide children with access to early education and improve conditions to help them complete their education cycle.

The RF Foundation took to Twitter to highlight the Swiss maestro's philanthropic efforts. They also outlined the key role that he played in the dialogue between the foundation and the country's decision-makers.

"On his first day in [email protected] met with high-level government officials. He urged for #earlylearning to be scaled up, meeting with key decision-makers in government as well as from the private and development sectors," read the post.

Lesotho also holds a deep personal meaning for the 21-time Grand Slam champion as his mother Lynette Federer was born in the country. The Swiss took to Twitter to share a few moments that he spent enjoying the beauty and culture of the country.

"So happy to be with my family in Lesotho. on a @rogerfedererfdn trip," he posted.

The post contained pictures of the former World No. 1 wearing a traditional blanket along with a video of children from Lesotho playing.

Roger Federer expresses his sentiments on his foundation's work, says it makes him feel 'elated yet humble'

Roger Federer on his visit to Ethiopia for the Roger Federer Foundation in 2010

Roger Federer shared a video on YouTube highlighting the work done by the RF Foundation. In the two-minute clip, the Swiss champion addressed the camera directly and started by talking about the conception of the foundation in 2003.

With heartwarming pictures of school children playing in the background, the 21-time Grand Slam champion provided an insight into the initiative undertaken by the foundation, particularly in early childhood education.

"It's incredible how much I've learned and how far we have come. Today, we support early education programmes in six countries in Southern Africa and Switzerland," he said.

"I strongly believe that a good start in education is crucial to empower children in a sustainable manner," he added. "Over 2.5 million children have benefitted from our interventions. This makes me feel elated, yet humble."

The Swiss closed the video by sharing that he believed in the foundation's work and would continue to dedicate himself to more humanitarian causes.

