Roger Federer is doing very well, we want to win big titles: Coach Ivan Ljubicic

Roger Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic recently provided an update on the 20-time Major champion. Ljubicic revealed that Federer is 'doing well' ahead of his return at next month's Geneva Open, while also asserting that the 39-year-old and his camp still harbor ambitions of winning big titles.

Roger Federer's other coach, Severin Luthi, had earlier spoken about his ward's fitness, sounding a little less optimistic about his progress. Luthi had claimed that Federer was still some distance away from attaining peak fitness.

But during a recent interview Ivan Ljubicic insisted that Roger Federer is in good shape, while also confirming the Swiss maestro's participation at the Geneva Open. The Croat believes Federer's display at the Qatar Open indicated that he still has something left in the tank, which he can build upon in the coming weeks.

"Roger Federer is doing very well, he is set to be back in Geneva," Ljubicic said. "In Doha he showed he is still able to achieve something, so we are confident. Hopefully he can play many matches to find rhythm again. We want to win big titles."

What does Roger Federer's schedule look like in the coming months?

It was earlier rumored that Roger Federer could take part in the Estoril Open and the Madrid Masters in the lead-up to Roland Garros. However, the 20-time Slam champion recently took to Twitter to shoot down those reports.

Federer instead confirmed his participation at the Geneva Open (16 May start) and Roland Garros (30 May start). With his announcement, the Swiss made it clear that he would not be taking part in any of the Masters 1000 events on clay.

Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

But perhaps the more important question is around the events that Roger Federer will take part in after the French Open.

With one eye on Wimbledon, Federer will almost certainly play at the Halle Open - where he is already on the entry list. But there is a chance that the 39-year-old might play an additional event on grass - before Halle - to bolster his chances at SW19.

Wimbledon is currently scheduled to draw to a close on 11 July. And given that Federer harbors hopes of making a deep run there, he likely isn't planning to play any event between Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics - which are still in massive doubt owing to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan - is scheduled for a 24 July start. Should the quadrennial event go ahead, Roger Federer will have a two-week break to recover from his exertions at Wimbledon.