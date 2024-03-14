Roger Federer and his wife Mirka grace the launch event of Swiss’ collaboration with American luxury eyewear house Oliver Peoples

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka walked hand in hand at the launch event of Swiss Maestro's collaboration with Los Angeles-based luxury eyewear brand 'Oliver Peoples'.

Oliver Peoples was established in 1986 with Kerry Schwartz, Larry Leight, and Denis Leight joining hands. The trio were professional opticians and also worked with Vogue Magazine. The American brand is currently owned by EssilorLuxottica, an Italian-French eyewear giant.

Federer signed a contract with Oliver Peoples in April 2023 with the maiden line of products promised to be launched once the spring began in 2024. Hence, the first batch of frames was rolled out on Wednesday, March 13, with a launch event dinner held at Tower Bar in Los Angeles, California.

The Swiss attended the gathering with his wife Mirka. The duo, married since April 2009, posed for the camera with all smiles with the signature RF and Oliver Peoples logos in the backdrop.

The duo also donned an exclusive pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses each.

Notably, the likes of Maria Sharapova, Alpine ski-racer Lindsay Vonn, and comedian Trevor Noah were among the notables who feasted at the event.

Roger Federer's exclusive Oliver Peoples collection pays homage to the 8 titles he won at Wimbledon

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion

In an email interview with CNA Lifestyle, Roger Federer reflected on the thought process that has gone behind the crafting of his exclusive line of sunglasses in partnership with Oliver Peoples.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion noted that he wished to create an eyewear that could be worn anytime irrespective of the occasion.

"We designed the frames with reference to our own personal use. For me, I found I had sunglasses for so many different occasions – sports, everyday, and events. It was special to create styles that could be universally worn for any moment," he said.

The Swiss further highlighted the number '8' being etched on the hinge of 'Mr. Federer' collection to signify his Wimbledon triumphs over the years.

"I'm a big fan of details and we focused very closely on making every angle and function of the frame special, with dedicated details including a custom core wire and temple tips inspired by a tennis racquet, and the use of the number '8', aligning with the number of career wins I had at Wimbledon," the Swiss said.

The 42-year-old opened his Grand Slam account by winning the London Major in the year 2003. He went on to lift the trophy on Centre Court seven more times, in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

