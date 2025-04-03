Roger Federer and wife Mirka steal the spotlight with elegant looks in Geneva event

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were spotted at the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva. The Swiss tennis icon has been a brand ambassador for Rolex for over two decades and visited the event to check out their booth.

Watches and Wonders is an annual event held in Geneva, Switzerland. It showcases watches from leading brands, including Rolex and Patek Philippe. Federer attended the event in a classic suit paired with a white shirt and a tie. His wife, Mirka, wore a cream-colored outfit featuring a chic blazer.

Federer's first partnership with Rolex came in 2001. It has now become synonymous with tennis and Federer, and the Swiss icon, years after his retirement, continues to collaborate with the Swiss watchmaker. He recently debuted their highly anticipated 'Land-Dweller.'

"Mirka was always very into cars, watches"- When Roger Federer opened up on how his wife inspired him to be more outgoing

Roger Federer and wife Mirka at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

In an interview with GQ Sports in 2024, Roger Federer revealed how his wife, Mirka, inspired him to enter the fashion scene. He claimed that Mirka, who is three years older than him, was always "elegant" and had an interest in luxury.

"Travels for sure. My wife, Mirka, is three years older and she was always very elegant and always very into cars, watches, and fashion. Those were her hobbies. And she was always very outgoing, visiting places, and I think she inspired me very much to also go to museums, meet people, be more outgoing, be socially stronger," Federer said.

"Because we started dating when I was 18 years old and we had met at the Sydney Olympics back in 2000. And so I think that’s what got me into the whole fashion world," he added.

As the Swiss maestro's career took off, his appreciation for fashion also did. He traveled all over the world for several events, and it exposed him to different cultures. With his wife Mirka’s influence, he refined his fashion sense as well.

"When you go to all these different cities, I’m sorry, you cannot wear jeans and running sneakers and, I dunno, an oversized T-shirt every single day. And then as I was growing into a more successful tennis player, you were doing this red carpet. So you need a suit and you cannot wear the same tie every time," the Swiss said.

Federer retired from tennis in 2022 after winning a total of 20 Grand Slam titles. He continues to visit events like the Wimbledon and the Shanghai Masters, which are sponsored by Rolex.

