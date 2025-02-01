Roger Federer and wife Mirka turn up the glamor in stylish outfits as they mingle with David Beckham & Thierry Henry at star-studded birthday party

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka stepped out in chic looks for a glamorous evening celebrating the birthday of soccer legend Thierry Henry's longtime partner Andrea Rajacic. The couple mingled with several high-profile attendees like soccer icon David Beckham, acclaimed director Guy Ritchie, and judo legend Teddy Riner.

Federer and his wife Mirka cut stylish figures at the star-studded event. The 20-time Grand Slam champion exuded elegance in a velvet burgundy suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt. Mirka, meanwhile, dazzled in an eye-catching pink and silver sequined dress, rounding out her look with bold pink lipstick and soft waves in her hair.

Thierry Henry shared snapshots from his girlfriend Andrea Rajacic's "fun" birthday party, including a stunning group photo featuring him and Rajacic with Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. The former World No. 1 also struck a pose with fellow sporting legends Henry, David Beckham, and Teddy Riner in a striking photo, and later joined Guy Ritchie for a snap.

"Such a fun night celebrating @andrearajacic birthday with the crew," Henry captioned his Instagram post.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion enjoys a close friendship with Thierry Henry, having spoken about their bond after his twin sons, Leo and Lenny, were spotted wearing Arsenal jerseys in his 2024 documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days.'

In an interview with BBC Sport last year, Roger Federer disclosed that Henry had gifted the jerseys from his former club to his sons and would be delighted to see them being worn in the documentary. The Swiss legend also spoke warmly about his friendship with the soccer legend, sharing that they had even vacationed together.

"The Arsenal jerseys, they had just received shortly before from Thierry Henry who is a good friend of mine, we’ve been on vacation together. He’s a really good friend of ours," he said.

"And he was the one that gave us the Arsenal jerseys. So here they walk through the door in their Arsenal kits. I know that Thierry, he doesn’t know about it. I know he will when he sees the film and be like, ‘Oh this is so... those are the shirts, it’s so, so good.’ So that's how it all came about," he added.

Roger Federer on his and his wife Mirka's children: "The girls were never passionate about tennis and I was relieved, the boys love their soccer"

Roger Federer with his wife Mirka and their four children - Source: Getty

In a 2024 interview with People, Roger Federer opened up about his children's sporting inclinations, shedding light on his sons love for soccer. The 20-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that while his son Leo had shown enthusiasm about pursuing tennis more seriously, Lenny gravitated toward more creative interests like art and reading.

The Swiss legend also admitted he was relieved that his twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene, never developed a passion for tennis. The former World No. 1 emphasized that he and Mirka had never pushed their kids into the sport, instead broadening their horizons by exploring different activities like golf, scuba diving, and skiing.

"The girls were never passionate about tennis, and I was relieved about it. The boys love their soccer. Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative, he’s very into drawing, reading," he said.

"No, I never pushed my kids into it. They do play tennis, and we ski, and we’re all learning to golf. We recently tried scuba diving," he added

Nevertheless, Roger Federer emphasized his willingness to return to the tennis court with his children whenever they requested it. The Swiss legend also expressed delight about post-retirement life giving him the opportunity to spend quality time with his kids and "connect with them over their sports and homework."

