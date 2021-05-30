Roger Federer will make it to the 2nd week at RG, he wants to play against Novak Djokovic: Barbara Schett

Roger Federer returns to Grand Slam action for the first time in over a year at the 2021 Roland Garros tournament. This will also be his first French Open campaign since his semifinal run at Paris in 2019.

Federer's injury troubles over the past year, coupled with his age and poor form since his comeback, have prompted many to question if he has it in him to make a deep run this year. However, fellow pro Mischa Zverev and former World No. 7 Barbara Schett believe that the Swiss will manage to get to the second week at least.

Speaking on Eurosport, Barbara Schett opined that Roger Federer is keen to make it to the second week since that would give him a chance to play against familiar foe Novak Djokovic.

"He will be in the second week because he wants to be in the second week," Schett said. "Because he wants to play against Novak Djokovic potentially in the quarterfinals."

Mischa Zverev expressed agreement with Barbara Schett, but admitted to having a bias towards Federer. The German also stated that he has missed seeing the Swiss legend in action.

"Of course (Roger Federer will make the second week)!" Mischa Zverev said. "I guess I am a little biased because I am a huge Roger fan and I have missed him. I have missed watching him play, no matter what the surface is. I feel like everyone has missed him."

Roger Federer didn't get his clay season off to the best start, as he lost to Pablo Andujar in the first round at the Geneva Open. But the 39-year-old has been presented with an easier draw at Roland Garros.

Federer faces Denis Istomin in his first-round match on Monday, after which he could cross swords with either Marin Cilic or Arthur Rinderknech. The Swiss might then have to negotiate the challenge of Taylor Fritz or Dominik Koepfer in the third round, which many believe will not be too tough for him in the best-of-five format.

But the real test for the 2009 champion will likely come in the Round of 16, where he has been drawn to potentially face Matteo Berrettini. The Italian has been in sumptuous form on clay this year.

Roger Federer should be more than happy if he reaches the second week this time: Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, also gave his thoughts on Roger Federer's chances while speaking on Eurosport. Corretja suggested that Federer would be exceeding expectations if he managed to make it to the second week, and that the Swiss ought to be happy if he achieves such a result.

"In my opinion, with all the love I have to Roger, if he reaches the quarters, I think he should be more than happy for this time," Corretja said.

