"Roger Federer wishes that there would be peace soon, his foundation is looking for ways to help the children in Ukraine" - Sergiy Stakhovsky

Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has confirmed that Roger Federer has answered his call for help amid the war between Ukraine and Russia. Stakhovsky, who has signed up for his nation's armed forces, said the Swiss' foundation is actively trying to help relocate Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The Ukrainian revealed in a recent interview that he had reached out to the Big 3 for help regarding the situation in his country. Initially, only Novak Djokovic responded to Stakhovsky's messages, offering unconditional support, including financial aid.

But it now appears that Federer too has been working to help the Ukrainians behind the scenes. In a recent conversation with 20min.ch, Stakhovsky spoke about Federer's desire for peace.

"Roger Federer wishes that there would be peace soon," Sergiy Stakhovsky said. "He and (his wife) Mirka's foundation are looking for ways to help the children in Ukraine and also to look after some in Switzerland."

That said, the Ukrainian highlighted how Djokovic's response to the situation was understandably different given the Serb lived through war as a youngster.

"With Novak it's a different situation again because he lived through (the war) when he was young," he said. "So he knows exactly what our children have to go through."

"If we don't defend ourselves, we no longer have a country to defend and also no country in which we live" - Sergiy Stakhovsky

During the brief conversation, Sergiy Stakhovsky admitted that he is yet to come to terms with the fact that he is walking around with a gun in his hand.

He explained how taking one's life scars a person for life, which he believes all Ukrainians are against. Having said that, Stakhovsky, who famously upset Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, lamented the fact that Russia has left his countrypeople with little choice in this regard.

"I can't say I'm comfortable with a gun," Stakhovsky said. "And that's let's say, even if I was able to conclude, killing someone marks you for life. I don't think Ukrainians want to do this voluntarily. But we have no other choice. If we don't defend ourselves, we no longer have a country to defend and also no country in which we live."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee