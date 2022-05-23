"I wish I could be playing the French Open right now or any other tournament but it is going to take some time" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer, who has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, stated that he would have loved to play at the French Open but that it would take some time for him to return to the tour.

Federer, who was in Spain to attend the Barcelona Grand Prix, revealed that he's still not doing well but that he was happy with his progress. The Swiss stated that he was optimistic despite the knee injury and that it would take him some time before playing at events again.

"Good, you know, it's been. I mean It's not going good, but I am happy with my progress. I wish I could be playing the French Open right now and or any other tournament for that matter, but it is going to take some time. Unfortunately, my knee has been playing a bit funny the last couple of years, but I am doing really well. Family is good. Everybody is fine, so everything is great actually," Federer said.

NOS Sport @NOSsport



Roger Federer nam een kijkje in de keuken bij Mercedes en hoorde meer dan ‘m lief was, maar 'had liever op Roland Garros gestaan’.



#Federer #GPBarcelona #Formule1 #tennis #nossport Kijk eens wie we daar hebben?Roger Federer nam een kijkje in de keuken bij Mercedes en hoorde meer dan ‘m lief was, maar 'had liever op Roland Garros gestaan’. Kijk eens wie we daar hebben?🌟Roger Federer nam een kijkje in de keuken bij Mercedes en hoorde meer dan ‘m lief was, maar 'had liever op Roland Garros gestaan’. 🎾#Federer #GPBarcelona #Formule1 #tennis #nossport https://t.co/ZQkzDIoarT

"It was interesting to dive into another sport and it inspires me and motivates me to come back again" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer poses alongside the Laver Cup in 2021

Roger Federer disclosed that visiting the Mercedes team briefing room inspired and motivated him to return to action. He said that he felt lucky to be in the briefing room where Russell and Hamilton were discussing details and tactics with the team. He was quick to add that he wouldn't be able to disclose any secrets from the briefing.

"It was interesting to dive into another sport and it inspires me and motivates me to come back again," Federer said. "I was in the briefing room actually as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were talking to the team and telling them all the details, so it was incredible to see, very lucky."

"I cannot tell you any secrets. I was like what am I going in here. I am not supposed to know all this information so I am going to now forget it all again," he added.

The tennis legend revealed that he followed F1 religiously when he was younger but could no longer do so after he started playing professionally.

"I followed it a lot when I was younger and then we went on tour and it's so hard to follow everything on the road. This is my second time to a Formula 1 race so it was very exciting for me," Federer added.

At the Barcelona Grand Prix, Mercedes' George Russell clinched the third spot while Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull were in first and second positions respectively.

Roger Federer will return to action later this year and is expected to be seen in action at the Laver Cup in September and the Swiss Indoors in October.

