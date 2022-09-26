"Roger needs an Academy now, he’s a terrific coach" - Chris Evert lauds Federer's coaching skills at Laver Cup 2022

Former tennis star Chris Evert has praised Roger Federer for the latter's coaching skills at the 2022 Laver Cup.

On the third and final day of the event, Federer was seen coaching Novak Djokovic during his match against Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Evert, a winner of 18 Grand Slams, took to Twitter to hail Federer's "hilarious" coaching skills, suggesting he should open his own academy.

"Roger coaching Novak is hilarious, I mean that in a good way. It makes me smile. Roger needs an Academy now, he’s a terrific coach!" Evert wrote.

Djokovic ended up losing 6-3, 7-6(3) against Auger-Aliassime, a result that put Team World in the lead for the first time in the tournament this year.

Team World lifts the 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime steered Team World to a memorable Laver Cup win on Sunday at the O2 arena in London. This was Team World's first win at the tournament since its inception in 2017.

At the end of Day 2, Team Europe had a seemingly comfortable 8-4 lead thanks in large part to Djokovic. The Serb scored sensational wins over Tiafoe in singles and Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in doubles, partnering Matteo Berrettini.

However, on the final day, Team World registered three consecutive wins with Auger-Aliassime and Sock defeating Berrettini and Andy Murray, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 to earn three points. Auger-Aliassime then pulled off an unexpected win against Djokovic to put his side in the lead. The Canadian blasted 13 aces and registered just one double fault in his 6-3, 7-6(3) win over the Serb.

In what turned out to be the final match, Tiafoe squared off against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Despite being outwitted in the first set, the American roared back in the second, saving four match points before winning it 7-6(11). Tiafoe eventually won the match 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8 to help Team World put an end to Team Europe's dominance at the Laver Cup.

Tiafoe had an incredible tournament, joining hands with Sock earlier to beat the famed duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss' farewell match.

