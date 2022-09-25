"Roger’s retirement really out here fixing friendships" - Tennis fans ecstatic about Rafael Nadal congratulating Novak Djokovic after Laver Cup win

Rafael Nadal might have returned to Spain after his doubles encounter on Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup, but the Spaniard's heart still continues to remain with the tournament in London. After Novak Djokovic's singles victory on Day 2 against Frances Tiafoe, the 22-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to congratulate the Serb, slipping in a term nobody expected of him.

While "Vamos!" is often used to cheer the Mallorcan on, fans of the 21-time Grand Slam champion use "Idemo!" -- meaning "Let's go!" in Djokovic's native language. Nadal's victory message for Djokovic included both these terms, which caught both sets of fans totally by surprise.

With the duo being fierce rivals in the Slam race, it is not very often that fans get to see either of these players congratulate the other on their victories publicly. Now, with the 36-year-old even using the Serb's own war cry to cheer him on, users on Twitter found themselves at a total loss for words, leading to a multitude of hilarious comments.

One fan chalked it up to the healing power of Roger Federer's retirement, remarking that the Swiss hanging up his racquet has fixed friendships previously thought unfixable.

"Roger’s retirement really out here fixing friendships."

Another fan joked that it was "wild" to see the Spaniard tweet in support of Djokovic regardless of the context, commenting:

"Seeing Rafael Nadal tweeting support of Novak Djokovic winning a tennis match is wild regardless of context."

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Seeing Rafael Nadal tweeting support of Novak Djokovic winning a tennis match is wild regardless of context. Seeing Rafael Nadal tweeting support of Novak Djokovic winning a tennis match is wild regardless of context.

ABDave @MrDavidWhelan @BarclayCard18 im already imagining this becoming a ritual for all the remaining three guys. a lovely tribute, im completely laver-pilled @BarclayCard18 im already imagining this becoming a ritual for all the remaining three guys. a lovely tribute, im completely laver-pilled

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Rui PP @ruidpinheiro @schmdttt @RafaelNadal Djokovic fan here. Absolutely delighted to read Nadal’s tweet. Sorry! And I’m sure many others. We’re just not like you. @schmdttt @RafaelNadal Djokovic fan here. Absolutely delighted to read Nadal’s tweet. Sorry! And I’m sure many others. We’re just not like you.

ash 🎯 @IwtfinaIIyfree Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Idemoooo! Vamossssss! twitter.com/lavercup/statu… Idemoooo! Vamossssss! twitter.com/lavercup/statu… im gonna cry he wants to be there so bad i hope they can do something like this again at a time he can actually enjoy it he DESERVES TO twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st… im gonna cry he wants to be there so bad i hope they can do something like this again at a time he can actually enjoy it he DESERVES TO twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st…

Michelle Ramirez Fro @Ramirezmmrf



If you use the relationship Federer-Nadal have to measure Djokovic-Nadal and Djokovic-Federer relationship, you are missing the point.



The respect those 3 have for each other is immeasurable. Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Idemoooo! Vamossssss! twitter.com/lavercup/statu… Idemoooo! Vamossssss! twitter.com/lavercup/statu… They cannot stand each other, they say. They are not friends, you read everywhereIf you use the relationship Federer-Nadal have to measure Djokovic-Nadal and Djokovic-Federer relationship, you are missing the point.The respect those 3 have for each other is immeasurable. twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st… They cannot stand each other, they say. They are not friends, you read everywhere If you use the relationship Federer-Nadal have to measure Djokovic-Nadal and Djokovic-Federer relationship, you are missing the point. The respect those 3 have for each other is immeasurable. twitter.com/rafaelnadal/st…

Rafael Nadal back home in Spain to be with his pregnant wife

Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal had to withdraw from the 2022 Laver Cup after Day 1 to be with his wife Maria Francisa Perello during her pregnancy, a situation that has been rather complicated.

Speaking in a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he has been under a lot of personal stress in recent times and that he has been barely able to sleep.

“I'm not okay, I'm not okay. The truth is that they have been difficult weeks in that sense," Nadal said. "Little, very little, few hours of sleep, a little stress in general, situations a little more complicated than usual at home. Which, well, I've had to deal with all of that, which is a different pressure than what you're used to in professional life."

Thankfully, he also declared that things have calmed down after the early panic and that his wife is as healthy as she can be. Whether the Mallorcan will play the remaining tournaments this year remains to be seen, but fans can expect to see him at the Year-end Championships at the very least.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far