Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose in straight sets to crash out of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were eliminated from the Monte-Carlo Masters after losing their men's doubles Round of 16 game. In a closely contested match, the duo were defeated 3-6, 6-7 (6-8) by Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador.

Despite their best efforts, Bopanna and Ebden struggled to find their groove early on, falling behind quickly in the first set and failing to mount a successful comeback. Although they showed signs of resurgence in the second set, their opponents showcased exceptional skill to win the tie-breaker, ensuring Bopanna and Ebden's elimination from the competition.

The highly anticipated clash between the current World No. 1 pair Bopanna and Ebden and the former World No. 1 pair Pavic and Arévalo kicked off their Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 campaign. With high expectations for the year, the Indian-Australian duo hoped to maintain their dominance, but they faced a formidable challenge from their experienced opponents.

Meanwhile, Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal was trailing in his second-round men's singles match against Denmark's Holger Rune before the match was called off due to rain. Nagal, known for his tenacity and determination, will look to regroup and script a comeback once the match resumes.

Bopanna and Ebden: A Seasoned Partnership

Despite the setback, Bopanna and Ebden have been putting on impressive performances on the court, with the former proving that age is just a number. Bopanna, the oldest No. 1 ranked doubles player in history, continues to impress spectators with his exceptional skill and experience even at the age of 44.

His partnership with Ebden has been a standout feature of the season, with their camaraderie and chemistry reflected in their play.

As the tournament progresses, tennis fans eagerly await the remaining matches and possible upsets. Given the sport's unpredictability, the Monte-Carlo Masters promises thrilling encounters and memorable moments on the court.

With Bopanna already out of the tournament, Indian tennis fans will be hoping for Sumit Nagal to overcome Rune and advance to the next round. Nagal's resilience and skill make him a formidable opponent, and his supporters will be rooting for him as he continues his campaign in Monaco.