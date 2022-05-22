"Roland Garros doesn’t care about women’s tennis, f**k this" - Tennis fans unhappy with French Open scheduling, as 1R clash between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova pushed out of Philippe-Chatrier

Fans have lambasted Roland Garros for not scheduling the clash between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Osaka-Anisimova is one of the most anticipated first round clashes at Roland Garros this year. While Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, Anisimova is regarded as one of the brightest talents in women's tennis at the moment.
However, the clash will only take place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and not on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans were unhappy about the scheduling, remarking that such an exciting clash happening on a Monday morning (11 AM local time) made no sense.
"Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova was the draw of the first round. 11am on Monday, not on the main court. Come on now," commentator David Law lamented.
"That’s what I’m talking about. Roland Garros doesn’t care about women’s tennis. F**k this," another fan tweeted.
However, other fans pointed out that the reason for the scheduling could be to take advantage of Japanese viewers. The 11 AM schedule in Paris means the match will begin at 6 PM in Japan, so broadcasters might have requested that slot to maximise prime time viewing in Osaka's home country.
"I’m reminded that 11am in Europe is 6pm in Japan, and Osaka’s home broadcaster would have requested it. Fair enough. On this one," Law later conceded.
Furthermore, at the same time as the Osaka-Anisimova clash, Court Philippe-Chatrier will host World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Lesia Tsurenko. After that, women's defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will take on Frenchwoman Diane Parry, followed by13-time winner Rafael Nadal opening his campaign against Jordan Thompson.
The night session slot will be taken up by the meeting between men's defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic and Yoshihito Nishioka.
Fans on Twitter pointed out how all those matches were more important than the one between Osaka and Anisimova, remarking that there was nothing wrong with the scheduling.
"Surprised at first not to see Osaka vs Anisimova on the main Chatrier Court on Monday, but No. 1 Swiatek and defending champ Krejcikova get center-court spots, which seems on target. Nadal rounds out the day session with Djokovic at night," tennis writer Christopher Clarey wrote.
Naomi Osaka's most recent Grand Slam loss against Amanda Anisimova
Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova have met only once on the WTA tour before -- at the Australian Open earlier this year. In the third round clash, the American stunned the former World No. 1 in an epic three-setter, prevailing 7-6 (10-5) in the third.
This time around too, Anisimova comes in as the slight favourite because of her current run of form and Osaka's relative lack of match practice. The winner of the match will face either Donna Vekic or Mirjam Bjorklund in the second round.