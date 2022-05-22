×
Create
Notifications

"Roland Garros doesn’t care about women’s tennis, f**k this" - Tennis fans unhappy with French Open scheduling, as 1R clash between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova pushed out of Philippe-Chatrier

Naomi Osaka takes on Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the 2022 French Open.
Naomi Osaka takes on Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the 2022 French Open.
reaction-emoji
Shyam Kamal
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 10:49 PM IST
News

Fans have lambasted Roland Garros for not scheduling the clash between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Osaka-Anisimova is one of the most anticipated first round clashes at Roland Garros this year. While Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, Anisimova is regarded as one of the brightest talents in women's tennis at the moment.

However, the clash will only take place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and not on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans were unhappy about the scheduling, remarking that such an exciting clash happening on a Monday morning (11 AM local time) made no sense.

"Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova was the draw of the first round. 11am on Monday, not on the main court. Come on now," commentator David Law lamented.
Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova was the draw of the first round. 11am on Monday, not on the main court. Come on now.
@DavidLawTennis The court placement is fine. I agree with you on the time. I think the court placement issue is way overtalked by tennis nerds. Far more important is what gets shown on TV. Most of us are not there.
Men and Women slams should be held separately so this problem ends forever. twitter.com/DavidLawTennis…
"That’s what I’m talking about. Roland Garros doesn’t care about women’s tennis. F**k this," another fan tweeted.
That’s what I’m talking about. #RolandGarros doesn’t care about women’s tennis. Fuck this. twitter.com/davidlawtennis…
Recent semifinalist against the most commercially valuable woman on tour… 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/DavidLawTennis…

However, other fans pointed out that the reason for the scheduling could be to take advantage of Japanese viewers. The 11 AM schedule in Paris means the match will begin at 6 PM in Japan, so broadcasters might have requested that slot to maximise prime time viewing in Osaka's home country.

"I’m reminded that 11am in Europe is 6pm in Japan, and Osaka’s home broadcaster would have requested it. Fair enough. On this one," Law later conceded.
I’m reminded that 11am in Europe is 6pm in Japan, and Osaka’s home broadcaster would have requested it. Fair enough. On this one.
Bizarre scheduling for the first Monday of the #FrenchOpen, where Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka, arguably the pick of the entire tournament's first round, will start at 11am on the #RolandGarros' second biggest court.
Probably a better point that she will be on at primetime in Japan by playing at 11am.

Furthermore, at the same time as the Osaka-Anisimova clash, Court Philippe-Chatrier will host World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Lesia Tsurenko. After that, women's defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will take on Frenchwoman Diane Parry, followed by13-time winner Rafael Nadal opening his campaign against Jordan Thompson.

The night session slot will be taken up by the meeting between men's defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Fans on Twitter pointed out how all those matches were more important than the one between Osaka and Anisimova, remarking that there was nothing wrong with the scheduling.

"Surprised at first not to see Osaka vs Anisimova on the main Chatrier Court on Monday, but No. 1 Swiatek and defending champ Krejcikova get center-court spots, which seems on target. Nadal rounds out the day session with Djokovic at night," tennis writer Christopher Clarey wrote.
Surprised at first not to see Osaka vs Anisimova on the main Chatrier Court on Monday but No. 1 Swiatek and defending champ Krejcikova get center-court spots, which seems on target. Nadal rounds out the day session with Djokovic at night.rolandgarros.com/en-us/order-of… https://t.co/Ud72N7045U
@DavidLawTennis World No 1 on an amazing win streak first up on Chatrier.Defending champion vs a French player second.Nadal and Djokovic to follow.Don't see much wrong with that.
@DavidLawTennis I mean It’s absolutly ok. They put defending champion and world number 1 on the center. Where is the problem?

Naomi Osaka's most recent Grand Slam loss against Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the pair&#039;s previous meeting at the Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the pair's previous meeting at the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova have met only once on the WTA tour before -- at the Australian Open earlier this year. In the third round clash, the American stunned the former World No. 1 in an epic three-setter, prevailing 7-6 (10-5) in the third.

BREAKINGDefending champion Naomi Osaka is OUT of the Australian Open after being stunned by world No 60 Amanda Anisimova 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5)#AusOpen https://t.co/L6sQPnJbs0
Also Read Article Continues below

This time around too, Anisimova comes in as the slight favourite because of her current run of form and Osaka's relative lack of match practice. The winner of the match will face either Donna Vekic or Mirjam Bjorklund in the second round.

Edited by Bhargav
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी