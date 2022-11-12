"Roll up the left sleeve, get the watches out" - Reilly Opelka makes fun of ATP Finals participants for their group photo pose

Reilly Opelka recently took to social media to comment on proceedings ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals.

Opelka re-posted the official group photo of the ATP Finals participants taken at Turin’s Gallerie d’Italia, an art gallery located on the city’s renowned Piazza San Carlo. In the photo, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz can be seen posing around the coveted trophy with their arms folded.

Opelka saw the funny side of the photo and commented:

"Roll up the left sleeve, get the watches out."

Opelka followed it up with an apology, probably due to the flack he has received on social media in the last few weeks.

"Sorry for whomever that offended," he wrote.

Casper Ruud joined in by hilariously pointing out that he was the only player in the photo not to reveal his watch.

"Watch loner over here," Ruud wrote.

A number of fans soon joined the discussion, joking that Ruud would get a watch sponsor soon enough.

Reilly Opelka had an up-and-down season

Reilly Oplka at the 2022 French Open

Reilly Opelka reached the quarterfinals at the Citi Open in August, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios. The match turned out to be his last of the season.

Opelka started the year well with two title wins, the first of which came at the inaugural Dallas Open in February, where he beat Jenson Brooksby 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in the final. He followed it up by winning the Houston Open in March, getting the better of John Isner, 6-3, 7-6(7), in the title clash.

Opelka didn't achieve any notable success after that, with disappointing campaigns at all the Grand Slams.

The big-serving American is yet to make an announcement regarding his return to the tour but is expected to be fit in time for the start of next season.

