"Rot in hell b***h" - Linda Noskova shares abusive messages sent to her following Abu Dhabi 1R exit

Linda Noskova once again became a victim of fan abuse after her surprising exit from the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Noskova went through the qualifying route to enter the main draw. She was seeded No. 1 in the qualifiers and defeated Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva and Spain's Cristina Bucsa in straight sets.

The young Czech then faced Spanish No. 1 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round on Tuesday, February 6. The laborious three-setter went Sorribes Tormo's way, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Noskova later took to Instagram to share a barrage of abusive messages that were sent to her after her defeat.

"Rot in hell, b***h," one of the explicit ladden messages read.

"Pov: you lost a match," Noskova wrote alongside the video.

Screengrab from Instagram

You can watch the full video below:

This is not the first time Noskova has received hateful messages after a loss. In September 2023, after losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Japan, Noskova exposed a fan who had written, "die obese f***ing b***h."

"Kill yourself, you dumb f***ing b***h end your f***ing life. Nice job dumb f***ing b***h, 20 game points and you lose the game, get cancer and die b***h," the fan wrote.

Screengrab from Instagram

Noskova's campaign in Abu Dhabi has not ended yet, as she will also play doubles at the WTA 500 tournament. She has partnered with Great Britain's Heather Watson and will play against No. 1 seed Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the Round of 16.

Linda Noskova reached her maiden Grand Slam QF at Australian Open 2024

Linda Noskova

Linda Noskova showed her potential at the 2024 Australian Open, reaching her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Czech began her maiden campaign in Melbourne against 31st seed Marie Bouzkova, easily ousting her in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

The World No. 31 continued her fairytale run and defeated Mccartney Kessler, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and No. 19 seed Elina Svitolina en route to the quarterfinals. She faced another player who was having her best Grand Slam run at the 2024 Australian Open, Dayana Yastremska, in the last eight. The Ukrainian won the contest 6-3, 6-4.

Noskova was in good form coming into the year's first Grand Slam. She played in the 2024 Brisbane International, where she reached the semifinals. There, she beat Timea Babos, Sorana Cirstea, Julia Riera, and Mirra Andreeva before losing to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the last four.