Rotterdam Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas storms into the semifinals after a routine win over Alex de Minaur

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas registered a straight-sets win over Australian Alex de Minaur to progress to the semifinals of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Friday.

It was a fairly competitive match, but the Greek's level was evidently a few steps above that of his opponent. He maintained his winning record against de Minaur, defeating him for the seventh time in a row. The World No. 4 has also reached the semifinals in Rotterdam for the second straight year.

Tsitsipas defeated de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

Tsitsipas moved past de Minaur in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open. He will face off against qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals. The Czech youngster defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in his last-eight clash.

The match began with both players holding their serve quite comfortably for the first four games.

The fifth game of the opening set was the turning point of the match, as Tsitsipas needed six break points to secure a break of serve. De Minaur had his chances as well, with the Australian wasting four game points for a service hold.

The duo traded comfortable service holds for the rest of the set, with the Greek securing the opener on his first set point. De Minaur failed to make any inroads on Tsitsipas' serve during the first set, as he couldn't generate a single break point.

The World No. 4 stepped up his level to start the second set, breaking his opponent's serve twice as he raced to a quick 3-0 lead. Just when it appeared as if the match was slipping out of de Minaur's grasp, he wrestled back one of the breaks to get on board in the set.

In the next game, the Australian had to save a couple of break points, but managed to hold serve for 3-2. Tsitsipas, on his part, remained unfazed about losing a bit of his lead. After losing two games in a row, the Greek held serve to take a 4-2 advantage.

Despite his best efforts, de Minaur was unable to get back into the match after that. Both players held serve until the end of the contest, with Tsitsipas securing victory on his first match point.

The top seed now faces qualifier Lehecka in the semifinals. Considering the wide gulf between their rankings and experience, Tsitsipas will be the favorite to win the match and reach his first final in Rotterdam.

