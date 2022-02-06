Rotterdam Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

The qualifiers of the 49th edition of the Rotterdam Open are already underway, with the first round beginning on Monday. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was initially the top seed but he pulled out of the tournament due to fatigue. The Russian was replaced by 2009 champion Andy Murray.
Another top player who withdrew from the tournament is World No. 10 Jannik Sinner, having tested positive for COVID-19. 2017 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga replaced the Italian in the competition.
With Medvedev out, Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the top seed and is a heavy favorite to win the title. The Greek reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and will be looking to triumph in Rotterdam for his eighth title and very first at the ATP 500 level.
Defending champion Andrey Rublev is seeded second and will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing Australian Open, where he was eliminated in the third round by Marin Cilic.
Third seed and 2020 runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park and had a match point against Medvedev but was unable to cash in on it. The Canadian has produced some good performances over the past month and has a fair chance of challenging for the Rotterdam Open.
Other players competing in the tournament include Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov and Cameron Norrie.
Rotterdam Open 2022: Schedule
Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round while fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz faces the experienced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Cameron Norrie starts off against Ugo Humbert while Aslan Karatsev locks horns with Dutch wildcard Tallon Griekspoor.
Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all start off against qualifiers.
Rotterdam Open 2022: Livestream details
Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel
UK: Viewers in the UK can watch the competition live on Amazon Prime Video.
India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.