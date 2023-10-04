“Run by mostly men & worst part is that it is full of incompetent & brainless men” - Lack of women representation in WTA angers fans

Tennis fans registered their discontent over the lack of female representation in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The tennis body recently declared the results of its annual elections for top positions in the regulatory body. Victoria Azarenka has appeared on the Players' Council members list for the second year in a row. She will be joined by Caroline Garcia, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Donna Vekic, Daria Saville, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Alexandra Krunic.

Apart from the Players' Council, however, there are only a few women who have made it to influential positions in the recent polls. Tennis buffs on the internet were up in arms over the inequality in representation in the body that is supposed to champion women in the sport.

One fan wrote:

"Outside of the actual Active players — how many women do you read on this list?"

Another fan reacted angrily with harsh words against the male representatives in the women's regulatory body.

"WTA being run by mostly men, and the worst part is that it is full of INCOMPETENT and BRAINLESS men, not even smart men," the fan wrote.

A third fan mocked the results suggesting the tennis body should include more women in the decision-making process.

"Looks like the WTA could benefit from an infusion of….. Women," the fan tweeted.

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) chimed in saying:

"No wonder WTA is accused of weak leadership. When you have all men making big decisions, how the fuck will they put female players best interest at heart ? ? ? ? Get competent women on the managerial roles."

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

"Please do better for your players" - Petra Kvitova slams WTA after China Open scheduling disaster

Petra Kvitova

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova recently criticized the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) over poor scheduling at the China Open. She played two grueling ties in a span of less than 24 hours in Beijing. The Czech overcame a spirited Xiyu Wang in her first-round tie that lasted for three sets and finished at 1 a.m. the next morning.

Kvitova lost her second-round match against Liudmila Samsonova in the evening with clear signs of fatigue. She took to social media later to voice her dissatisfaction with the outcome and wrote:

"Far from ideal to finish my match at the @ChinaOpen, at 1am and then be back on the schedule at NB 5:30pm the next day when some first round matches had yet to be played. I have always played the sport with huge respect and rarely speak out, but this time I feel strongly…"

"Enough to say that there *has* to have been a fairer option. Please do better for your players @WTA," the Czech wrote in another tweet.

