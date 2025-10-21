  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Russia's Mirra Andreeva misses chance to qualify for WTA Finals because of messy visa situation

Russia's Mirra Andreeva misses chance to qualify for WTA Finals because of messy visa situation

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:16 GMT
2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Australian player Ellen Perez confirmed that Mirra Andreeva's shock withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open was because of visa issues. This news came after the Russian had massive chances of making it to the WTA Finals against Elena Rybakina, being 14 points ahead of her.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva had a stellar season in 2025, becoming the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 tournament since the introduction of the new format in 2009, toppling Elena Rybakina in the semifinals and Clara Tauson in the finals at the Dubai Open. She also made history at 18 by reaching the semifinal rounds of multiple WTA 1000 tournaments, and went on to defeat No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Indian Wells champion.

Following her Wimbledon quarterfinals exit, she broke into the top 5, becoming the youngest player to do so since Maria Sharapova. After her Ningbo Open first-round exit, the Russian withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open, which was instrumental in deciding her qualification for the year-end WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The news left a fan confused about Andreeva's situation as journalist José Morgado clarified that Rybakina would have the advantage if she reached the later stages of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

"I legit dont understand what happened here with Mirra. She was given an Exemption WC in the middle of the week and then she rescinded it. What on earth is going on with her? its not an easy road for Rybakina to make the Semis' next week, but still."
Ad

In response, Australian tennis player Ellen Perez said that the Russian has issues with her visa, so she can't play in Tokyo.

"She doesn’t have the visa to play in Tokyo"
Ad

At the Japan Open, Rybakina is set to face Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16 and would then meet either Eva Lys or Victoria Mboko in the following round. If she clears that stage, the Kazakh’s path to the WTA Finals will become clear.

Mirra Andreeva talked about her injury before she entered the Asian hard-court swing

Andreeva at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty
Andreeva at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva suffered a tough loss at the US Open this year, falling to Taylor Townsend in the second round. She later admitted that she had not been too confident since her ankle injury in Montreal. However, before competing at the China Open, the Grand Slam semifinalist confirmed that she felt fine and hoped her injury wouldn't bother her anymore.

Ad
"I feel good, my ankle is good. We did a good job in recovery and strengthening it. I hope it's not gonna bother me for the rest of the season. I hope it's not gonna bother me at all until the end of my life. But for now, I'm feeling healthy." (via WTA Tennis)

Mirra Andreeva amassed three WTA Tour singles titles and won the doubles silver medal at the Paris Olympics alongside partner Diana Shnaider.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications