Russia's Mirra Andreeva misses chance to qualify for WTA Finals because of messy visa situation

Australian player Ellen Perez confirmed that Mirra Andreeva's shock withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open was because of visa issues. This news came after the Russian had massive chances of making it to the WTA Finals against Elena Rybakina, being 14 points ahead of her. Mirra Andreeva had a stellar season in 2025, becoming the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 tournament since the introduction of the new format in 2009, toppling Elena Rybakina in the semifinals and Clara Tauson in the finals at the Dubai Open. She also made history at 18 by reaching the semifinal rounds of multiple WTA 1000 tournaments, and went on to defeat No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Indian Wells champion. Following her Wimbledon quarterfinals exit, she broke into the top 5, becoming the youngest player to do so since Maria Sharapova. After her Ningbo Open first-round exit, the Russian withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open, which was instrumental in deciding her qualification for the year-end WTA Finals in Riyadh. The news left a fan confused about Andreeva's situation as journalist José Morgado clarified that Rybakina would have the advantage if she reached the later stages of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.&quot;I legit dont understand what happened here with Mirra. She was given an Exemption WC in the middle of the week and then she rescinded it. What on earth is going on with her? its not an easy road for Rybakina to make the Semis' next week, but still.&quot;In response, Australian tennis player Ellen Perez said that the Russian has issues with her visa, so she can't play in Tokyo. &quot;She doesn’t have the visa to play in Tokyo&quot;At the Japan Open, Rybakina is set to face Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16 and would then meet either Eva Lys or Victoria Mboko in the following round. If she clears that stage, the Kazakh’s path to the WTA Finals will become clear. Mirra Andreeva talked about her injury before she entered the Asian hard-court swingAndreeva at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - Source: GettyMirra Andreeva suffered a tough loss at the US Open this year, falling to Taylor Townsend in the second round. She later admitted that she had not been too confident since her ankle injury in Montreal. However, before competing at the China Open, the Grand Slam semifinalist confirmed that she felt fine and hoped her injury wouldn't bother her anymore. &quot;I feel good, my ankle is good. We did a good job in recovery and strengthening it. I hope it's not gonna bother me for the rest of the season. I hope it's not gonna bother me at all until the end of my life. But for now, I'm feeling healthy.&quot; (via WTA Tennis)Mirra Andreeva amassed three WTA Tour singles titles and won the doubles silver medal at the Paris Olympics alongside partner Diana Shnaider.