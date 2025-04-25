Russian expat Daria Kasatkina reveals truth behind abandoning birth country for Australia

Daria Kasatkina gained permanent residency in Australia in March this year, and will represent the world's sixth-largest country going forward. Kasatkina was born Russian, but due to certain reasons, chose to switch her nationality. She recently discussed those reasons in a candid interview.

Ad

Speaking to The Guardian, Kasatkina stated that her sexual orientation played a pivotal role in her decision. In 2022, the former WTA No. 8 came out as a lesbian, and in Russia, openly homosexual individuals have faced persecution over the years. Her 2022 revelation also included the fact that she was in a relationship with Natalia Zabiiako, a Russian-Estonian competitive pair skater.

"It is tough. Honestly, it (being a lesbian) was one of my main reasons why I had to make this step and change my nationality because if I wanted to live a free, open life as I wanted, unfortunately I couldn’t do it in Russia. I had to find another place. And I did," she said.

Ad

Trending

Daria Kasatkina has also been vocal in her criticism of Russia invading Ukraine in early 2022. According to the 27-year-old, this was also one of the factors she considered before she made the switch to being an Australian national.

"(Australians are) living in peace with each other. The war affected many things. Also the political way of Russia. Before, it was not that bad. But after this trigger, it’s become much worse. So it’s all connected," Kasatkina added.

Ad

Not everyone was pleased with Kasatkina abandoning Russia for Australia, and the eight-time WTA Tour-level titlist faced fierce online backlash over her decision.

Trolls and haters viciously targeted Daria Kasatkina over her nationality switch; former WTA No. 8 issued firm response

Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

A report published by Daily Mail stated that online trolls and haters reacted with terms such as "rat" and "traitor" to Daria Kasatkina switching her nationality from Russian to Australian. However, there were plenty of voices of support for the current WTA No. 14 as well. Kasatkina penned a gratitude-filled post on X (formerly Twitter), thanking those who backed her decision.

Ad

"I've been incredibly touched by all the positivity and support I've received since making my decision. It was far from an easy one but the positive responses from fans and players means the world to me, honestly thank you," Kasatkina wrote.

Daria Kasatkina is currently in Madrid for the 2025 Madrid Open. She is competing in both singles and doubles categories at the combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event.

In singles, the No. 14 seed started her campaign with a second-round win over Alycia Parks. She is set to face No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova next in the third round. In doubles, she has paired up with Katie Boulter, with the duo slated to play Linda Noskova and Clara Tauson in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More