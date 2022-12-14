Russian politician attempts to legally blacklist Daria Kasatkina as 'foreign agent', tennis star responds

Daria Kasatkina brushed aside a recent attempt from a Russian lawmaker to have her blacklisted as a "foreign agent" after she publicly criticized her country's regime for the war in Ukraine and came out as gay a few months ago. Roman Teryushkov, a member of the 8th State Duma, recently revealed that he has appealed to Russia's Ministry of Justice to have Kasatkina listed as a foreign agent, which will deny her numerous rights in her home country.

Teryushkov's initial appeal to the Russian Federation was unsuccessful, but he confirmed to have re-sent his request to have the World No. 8 blacklisted. This is not the first time that Teryushkov and Kasatkina have been at loggerheads. Earlier this year, the politician heavily criticized Kasatkina on a public online forum after she came out as gay and criticized Russia, while also suggesting that Russian players could benefit from shifting allegiances.

Attempting to take action on his views regarding the tennis star, Teryushkov revealed his recent attempt to have Kasatkina listed as a 'foreign sport' during an interview with RB Sport, to which Kasatkina responded confidently.

"How nice to have fans from the State Duma,” Daria Kasatkina wrote on her Telegram channel, sarcastically using smiling face emojis covered in hearts.

Teryushkov elaborated on his reasoning behind urging the Russian authorities to tag Kasatkina as a foreign agent. He expressed his belief that the top-ranked Russian female tennis player should face consequences for her comments against Russia and also for publicly coming out as gay.

"Using your fame as a tool to influence others on issues of politics or ideology, you need to be prepared not only to receive preferences from the customer, but also to measures of responsibility from the state," Teryushkov said during his interview.

Those who are blacklisted as 'foreign agents' under Russian law are banned from receiving state funding, cannot teach at state universities or work with children, and have their websites blocked by authorities without a court order. Additionally, they are also subject to strict audit requirements.

Russian lawmaker calls out Karen Khachanov and Yevgeny Kafelnikov along with Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina reacts during her 2022 WTA Finals campaign.

Russian politician Roman Teryushkov also criticized Daria Kasatkina's fellow Russian tennis stars Karen Khachanov and former World No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov for their views against Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in March this year.

Teryushkov believes that the trio's actions fall under the country's law on 'foreign agents' as they openly criticized the government and play tournaments under a neutral flag without representing Russia, among other objections about the country's authorities.

"Kasatkina, Khachanov, Kafelnikov openly criticize the actions of the Russian authorities, permanently residing outside the territory of the Russian Federation, act in a neutral status [without the Russian flag and anthem], demonstrating to the whole world distancing themselves from the NWO and Russian society. Their actions fall under the law on foreign agents," Teryushkov said.

However, Teryushkov is believed to have formally appealed only to have Daria Kasatkina listed as a foreign agent. He further revealed the response from the concerned authorities, which is good news for the Russian player, before stating that he has re-appealed.

"The department responded with a formal reply, expressing disinterest in stopping the illegal actions of the tennis player. In turn, I re-sent a deputy request to check the legality of such a response and take appropriate measures," he further stated.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes